What to Do This Week (March 23 - 29)

SEE: The Central Park Five

Antron McCray. Kevin Richardson. Yusef Salaam. Raymond Santana. Korey Wise. These names are at the center of Anthony Davis and Richard Wesley’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning opera about the young Black and Latino men known as the Central Park Five, who in the late ‘80s were falsely accused of rape, coerced into confessions and imprisoned. Directed by Nataki Garrett, artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portlandopera.org. 7:30 pm Thursday and Saturday, March 24 and 26. $35-$80.

EAT: 16th Annual Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

For the first time since 2014, Oregon’s Dungeness crabbing season began on time in December, and so far it’s officially the most profitable one on the books. You can sample some of that haul this weekend at the Portland Seafood & Wine Festival, which features more than 200 exhibitors, including Pacific Northwest breweries, cideries and distilleries. Once you’ve had your fill of crab, sign up for the oyster-eating contest to test your skills with a shucking knife. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, 503-736-5200, pdxseafoodandwinefestival.com. 2-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, March 25-26. Free-$16 for regular admission, $125 for VIP tickets.

SEE: In the Name of Forgotten Women

Here’s your word for the day: choreopoem. Coined by playwright Ntozake Shange in 1975, it describes a work that fuses dance, music and poetry—like In the Name of Forgotten Women, a co-production of CoHo Productions and GRITO Poetry/Productions written by Cindy Williams Gutiérrez. Focused on seven diverse women, it’s billed as “a ceremony to restore the Feminine in the world.” CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St., 503-220-2646, cohoproductions.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through April 16. Pay what you can.

DRINK: Pints & Palettes

As many a pandemic hobbyist discovered, painting can be an incredibly soothing pastime. Combine that with an evening of beer drinking and you might just reach next-level relaxation. There’s no need to come into this Hammer & Stitch workshop with any artistic skills. Local painter Amy Wike will teach you all you need to know about the medium, introduce essential materials and techniques, and provide a variety of Portland- and beer-themed templates for you to fill in. Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co., 2377 NW Wilson St., 971-254-8982, hsbrew.co. 6 pm Thursday, March 24. $30.

WATCH: Tammy and the T-Rex

Before the late Paul Walker was Vin Diesel’s endearingly earnest wingman in the Fast & Furious series, his brain was implanted inside an animatronic T-Rex by a deranged scientist. That’s the premise of this 1994 Denise Richards comedy, which has been restored in 4K and screens at Hollywood Theatre as part of Anthony Hudson’s Mondo Trasho series. Bonus: The film’s director, Stewart Raffill, made the infamous 1988 E.T. ripoff Mac and Me. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Friday, March 25. $8-$10.