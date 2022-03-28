Dinolandia, an Immersive Musuem of Mike Bennett Art, Will Open Downtown This Spring

By the end of May, a downtown storefront that once housed racks of Banana Republic-branded clothing will be transformed into a two-story prehistoric jungle—dinosaurs included.

The space at 710 SW Yamhill St., whose glass exterior has been papered over for months after the retailer closed, finally revealed a new tenant would be moving in. You could blink and miss it while strolling by, but a couple of small signs announcing the arrival of Portland artist Mike Bennett’s Dinolandia recently appeared in the windows.

The experience is described as an immersive museum featuring cartoonishly cute takes on the now-extinct animals from the Cretaceous Period.

“Don’t miss it, this is my biggest project to date!” Bennett shared March 28 on his Instagram account. “Can’t wait to share it all with you!”

The post also included video of the artist mixing green paint for plant props along with glimpses of a giant turquoise-and-yellow stegosaurus and a blue triceratops propped up against the wall in the background.

It’s the latest installation for Bennett, who has become known for his adorably polite “Slow Down” signs posted in countless yards across town. The traffic commands all incorporate notoriously slow critters—from a sloth to a snail to a turtle.

Dinolandia won’t be Bennett’s first exhibit downtown. Director Park’s glass-box art kiosk currently features his A to Zoo and A, B, Sea projects, which are accompanied by weather-changing lighting. Those creations will be on display until April 29.

You won’t have to wait long for more pop-up Bennett art, though, once that closes. Dinolandia opens May 31 and is scheduled to run 11 am-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday, through Sept. 10.