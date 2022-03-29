What to do in Portland, March 30-April 5

GO: Sip & Shop

This monthly event originally launched last March as a largely outdoor market, making gatherings a low-risk possibility following an isolating year. Turns out, roaming around the 82-acre Abbey Road Farm is delightful even when COVID rates are low, since there is a family of happy animals—llamas, pigs, donkeys and 40 chickens all named Betty—that call this place home. You can enjoy a flight or an entire bottle of wine while you browse locally crafted goods. Don’t forget to grab a smash burger prepared by farm chef and innkeeper Will Preisch of Holdfast fame. Abbey Road Farm, 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, abbeyroadfarm.com. 11 am-5 pm Sunday, April 3.

SEE: Queens Girl in Africa

Clackamas Repertory Theatre (which produced Popcorn Falls, WW’s pick for the best Portland-area play of 2021) is staging the second installment in playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings’ Queens Girl in the World trilogy. Set in the ‘60s, the play stars Lauren Steele as Jacqueline Marie Butler, who decides to move to Nigeria following the assassination of Malcolm X. Clackamas Community College’s Osterman Theatre, 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City, 503-594-6047, clackamasrep.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday, March 31-April 24. $30-$40.

LISTEN: Step by Step: The Ruby Bridges Suite

In 1960, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges made history when she became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. Her legacy is alive in Darrell Grant’s epic composition, which combines choral and instrumental music with speeches by W.E.B. Du Bois and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the words of Bridges herself. First Unitarian Portland, 1211 SW Main St., 503-228-6389, firstunitarianportland.org. 7 pm Saturday and 4 pm Sunday, April 2-3. $25-$30.

WATCH: In the Mood for Love

Like a dream that lingers long after you wake, Wong Kar-wai’s 1962-set Hong Kong romance starring Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung clings to your soul no matter where you witness its beauty. But for the love of God, see it at Hollywood Theatre, which is screening a brand-new 35 mm print. There’s no better arena to appreciate Wong’s lush colors of Leung and Cheung’s exquisitely repressed yearnings. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3. $8-$10.

GO: Living History Program at Champoeg

Oregon State Parks scrapped all in-person events during the pandemic, but now it is starting to slowly but surely bring back ranger-led experiences just in time for the agency’s centennial. Load up the kids and drive down to Champoeg State Heritage Area, where they can learn how food was once procured the hard way. Four teams of horses and mules will be hitched to authentic 19th century plows in order to plant wheat in a field behind the site’s historic Manson barn. A trip to the grocery store should never again seem like an arduous task after watching this demonstration. Champoeg State Heritage Area, St. Paul, 800-551-6949, stateparks.oregon.gov. 9 am Saturday, April 2. $5 for parking.

DRINK: Gigantic Weirdtastic Unipiper Hazy IPA Release Party

Yes, this event takes place on April Fool’s Day, but the beer release is no joke. Gigantic teamed up with Portland’s favorite flame-throwing, bagpipe-blowing unicyclist to create an IPA with tropical aroma and a yeast that biotransforms compounds in the malt and hops, intensifying the fruity scent. The hazy will be available on tap and in bottles, which the Unipiper is more than happy to autograph that day. Gigantic Brewing Company, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. 4-6 pm Friday, April 1. Free. 21+.