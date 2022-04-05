What to Do In and Around Portland, April 6-12

GO: Hillsboro Hops Opening Week

Nothing says “spring” like hearing the crack of a bat while eating a ballpark dog. The Hillsboro Hops will be back in action at 4,500-seat Ron Tonkin Field this weekend, which means a slew of events in addition to games to kick off the 2022 season. You can expect a fireworks spectacular on opening night, the Hops’ first jersey retirement ceremony, swag giveaways, and the release of a new book about one of the best mascots in the minors—a bulbous, green hop named Barley. He’ll also be on hand roaming the stadium like always, stopping for selfies and hugs. Ron Tonkin Field, 4460 NE Century Blvd., Hillsboro, 503-640-0887, milb.com/hillsboro. 6:35 pm Friday-Saturday, 1:05 pm Sunday, April 8-10. $7-$50.

WATCH: Cameraperson

Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson has collaborated on zeitgeisty documentaries like Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 and Laura Poitras’ Citizenfour, but Cameraperson proved her a legend in her own right. The 2016 doc assembles footage she shot from other films, taking us to Brooklyn, Nigeria, Guantánamo Bay and beyond. It’s a singular experience at once beautifully cohesive and thrillingly fragmented. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., 503-725-3551, 5thavecinema.com. 7 and 9:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, April 8-10. $5.

LISTEN: Skegss

Who better to cheer up Portland than three musical mates from Australia? Ben Reed, Toby Cregan and Jonny Lani are Skegss, the rock group from Down Under with an irresistibly buoyant style. Lucky for us, they’re stopping in Portland en route to Coachella. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 8 pm Tuesday, April 12. $20. 21+.

SEE: Comedy of Errors

Whether he’s being transplanted to Manhattan’s Upper West Side or a contemporary high school ruled by Heath Ledger’s coiff, Shakespeare is nothing if not malleable. Speculative Drama’s Comedy of Errors is another intriguing take on one of the Bard’s works, with a mostly female cast and a narrative set in a coastal queer community. The play also takes inspiration from’90s sitcoms and the films of Kevin Smith. The Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven, Southeast 2nd Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, patreon.com/speculativedrama. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, through April 16. $35.

SEE: Freestyle Love Supreme

Before Hamilton and In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. The original hip-hop musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale is coming to Portland, direct from Broadway, and every performance of this Grammy-nominated show brings the unexpected since the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, April 8-May 1. $25-$92.