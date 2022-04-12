What To Do In Portland April 13 - 19

DRINK: Belmont Station Silver Anniversary

Frequently named Best Bottle Shop at the Oregon Beer Awards, Belmont Station is a fixture in the local craft beer scene and is also sought out by tourists. This year, the establishment is turning 25, and you can celebrate that milestone by drinking five special tapped beers that the store’s staffers helped make. The collaborations involved some of the state’s most popular breweries, including Fort George, Von Ebert and Wayfinder, and reps from those brands will be on hand for a limited time to answer questions. The party doubles as a fundraiser for Mercy Corps’ Humanitarian Response Fund and its current work in and around Ukraine. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com. 11 am-11 pm Friday-Sunday, April 15-17.

Belmont-Station_Bridget-Baker_1 (Belmont Station, Bridget Baker)

SEE: The Children

When it comes to Portland’s big-league theater companies, Artists Rep is arguably the class of the field—the company is pretty consistent in pairing slick production values with substantive ideas. The Children, written by Lucy Kirkwood, looks like a continuation of that trend, with a provocative narrative about two retired nuclear physicists living in the aftermath of a meltdown. Portland Center Stage’s Ellen Bye Studio, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 and 7:30 pm Sunday, 2 pm select Saturdays, April 9-15. $5-$45.

LISTEN: Music for 4/20

Who says cannabis and classical music don’t go together? Billed as “An Evening of Experiential Modern Minimalist,” Music for 4/20 features two pieces by the iconic minimalist composer Steve Reich, Music for 18 Musicians and Vermont Counterpoint. If that doesn’t get your attention, maybe the concert’s accompanying lighting installations and partnership with two dispensaries, Electric Lettuce and Serra, will. Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, 15 NE Hancock St., 503-446-4227, 45thparallelpdx.org. 7 pm Wednesday, April 20. $35.

WATCH: Predator

Yes, the gonzo appeal of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s possibly terrible, possibly brilliant acting never gets old. But the person behind the scenes of this 1987 action classic was the real hero: director John McTiernan, the action master who also engineered the mesmerizing violence and suspense of Die Hard and The Hunt for Red October. So go see Predator at the Hollywood Theatre and watch McTiernan show this generation’s snot-nosed action directors how it’s done. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Sunday, April 17. $7-$10.

predator Predator

SEE: Hamilton

This rap-influenced retelling of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s life originally came to Portland in 2018, triggering a mad dash for seats while delightfully living up to the hype. Hamilton was originally scheduled to swing through town again last spring, but COVID concerns pushed back the opening to 2022. Finally, fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda who didn’t get to see the original run here have nearly three weeks to catch a show. Tickets have sold out online, but hopeful attendees can enter a lottery for one of 40 $10 seats every night. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503- 248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 pm Saturday, 1 and 7 pm Sunday. Sold out. $10 lottery tickets.