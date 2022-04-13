Broadway in Portland Announces Its 2022-23 Season, Which Promises a Wide Variety of Musicals

From revenge fantasy ‘90s hit “You Oughta Know” to the Temptations’ soulful classic “My Girl” to Eliza Doolittle’s iconic bedtime number “I Could Have Danced All Night,” Broadway in Portland promises to bring a wide variety of music to the stage next season—the entire lineup was just announced this month.

With no COVID delays on the horizon, the 2022-23 schedule appears as though it will begin on time, which, in addition to the outstanding lineup of new shows and crowd-pleasing favorites, should excite theatergoers.

The season kicks off on Oct. 18 with To Kill a Mockingbird, based on Harper Lee’s classic novel adapted for the stage by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin. The play debuted on Broadway four years ago to rave reviews, with Jeff Daniels originating the role of small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. Emmy-winner Richard Thomas will play the part in the traveling production, which examines themes of racial injustice and childhood innocence in 1934 Alabama.

Broadway in Portland To Kill a Mockingbird Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Tweens, teens and young adults of the mid-’90s will want to buy their tickets to Jagged Little Pill right now. The musical, which opens Nov. 15, is based on the Alanis Morisette album of the same name—one of the biggest of its time with tens of millions of copies sold. Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult, Tully), the show focuses on a perfectly imperfect American family. But, let’s face it: You’re not going to this for the story. It’s all about the electrifying soundtrack.

Broadway in Portland Jagged Little Pill

Another jukebox musical starts its run Jan. 4—Moulin Rouge! takes its inspiration, though, from the dazzling 2001 Baz Luhrmann film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The show racked up 10 Tonys, including one for Best Musical, after its initial Broadway run.

Broadway in Portland Moulin Rouge!

The final four plays rounding out the season are Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations (Feb. 7), My Fair Lady (Feb. 28), Hairspray (March 28) and Come From Away (May 2).

Broadway in Portland Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Subscription renewals are already on sale, and new subscribers can sign up later this spring. You can visit Broadway in Portland’s website to add your name to the waitlist now.

My fair Lady My Fair Lady (Joan Marcus)

Broadway in Portland Hairspray (Jeremy Daniel (www.jeremydanielphoto.com))



