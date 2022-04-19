What to Do This Week, April 20-26

LISTEN: The Ballroom Thieves

From relationships to environmentalism to Harry Styles, no topic is off-limits for Calin Peters and Martin Earley, the duo known as the Ballroom Thieves. In advance of the July release of their album Clouds (which actually does include a song titled “Harry Styles”), they’re bringing their eclectic brand of indie rock to Portland. Folk, pop and indie-rock visionary Lady Lamb also performs. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24. $22. 21+.





SEE: #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence

Third Rail Repertory Theatre is participating in a nationwide reading of eight plays that confront the American epidemic of gun violence. All were written by high schoolers and the selection committee included Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered in 2018 in Parkland, Fla. The date of the performance is significant: It marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, where 12 students and a teacher were massacred and 21 others were wounded. Congregation Beth Israel, 1972 NW Flanders St., 503-235-1101, thirdrailrep.org. 7 pm Wednesday, April 20. Also streams live on YouTube. Free.

WATCH: When Harry Met Sally…

Remember when the romantic comedy genre wasn’t dominated by made-for-Netflix dreck? The Hollywood Theatre does. It’s screening director Rob Reiner and writer Nora Ephron’s 1989 masterpiece, which puts Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal on the front lines of the battle of the sexes for a blissful 95 minutes. Ironically but fittingly, a movie with a famous fake-orgasm scene is one of the most beautifully honest portrayals of women, men, love and longing. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, April 23. $8-$10.

EAT: Veganizer Seaweed & Foraged Ingredients Dinner

You probably don’t think about where restaurants source their seaweed when biting into your favorite sushi roll, but roughly 98% of the edible algae consumed in the U.S. is imported. Blue Evolution is working to change that. The California-based company cultivates all of its own aquatic organisms in farms along the Pacific Coast. At this five-course dinner, guests can taste some of that seaweed, kelp and sea lettuce in unexpected dishes like linguini and crème brûlée, all prepared by Morchella chef Cameron Dunlap. You can get even more adventurous by pairing each plate with a seaweed-based cocktail. Morchella, 1315 NE Fremont St., 503-764-9941, morchellapdx.com. 6 and 8 pm seatings Sunday-Monday, April 24-25. $90, optional $45 wine pairing.

GO: Earth Day Every Day Celebration

From the deadly 2020 Labor Day weekend wildfires to last year’s new record-high, triple-digit temperatures, it’s clear that global warming is wreaking havoc on our environment. Founders of the grassroots organization Making Earth Cool know the problem feels overwhelming, which is why they’re using science, comedy and creativity to inspire individuals to become better environmental stewards. At their first-ever Earth Day celebration at Revolution Hall, there will be speakers, eco-friendly vendors and live music. After a full afternoon of activities, you can then join Making Earth Cool in a parade—complete with costumes and tools to collect litter along the route—to Clinton Street Theater, where there will be a screening of Earth Day-themed short films. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., #203, 971-808-5094, makingearthcool.com. 1 pm Friday, April 22. Free entry to Revolution Hall, $10 for the Clinton Street Theater screening.