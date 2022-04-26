What To Do in Portland, April 27-May 3, 2022

WATCH: Hollywood Shuffle

Director-star Robert Townsend’s satire Hollywood Shuffle may have been released in 1987, but its portrayal of racism in Tinseltown still sings. As a Black actor who battles the systemic bigotry of the casting process, Townsend (who wrote the film with Keenen Ivory Wayans) is perfect—especially during the climax, in which the character’s cynical acceptance gives way to idealistic defiance. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Monday, May 2. $8-$10.

SEE: Auditions! The Musical

Created and co-authored by Rebekah Hetrick, this musical is based on the real people she met during her decadeslong career as a director, performer and writer. It’s an original work, but with a seductive, stacked catalog of songs from beloved musicals, including Cabaret, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Producers, The Greatest Showman and La La Land. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., 541-543-0915, albertaabbey.org. 7 pm Friday-Saturday, 1 pm Sunday, April 29-May 1. $15. 18+.

SEE: The Smuggler

Corrib Theatre has been on a roll lately, delivering productions that delve into debates surrounding everything from immigration to reproductive rights. The Smuggler, written by Ronán Noone, promises to continue the company’s provocative streak with a tale of an Irish immigrant (Tom O’Leary) who comes face to face with the grim realities of the American dream. T. C. O’Leary’s Pub, 2926 NE Alberta St., 503-389-0579, corribtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday and Sunday, 10 pm Thursday, 2 pm Saturday, April 28-May 22. $30. 21+.

EAT: Mushroom Dinner

Foraging mushrooms is an activity shrouded in secrecy—most Oregon mycologists work hard to keep their go-to locations under wraps. But the source of Urban Farmer’s fungi is not confidential. The terrarium where they grow is on display inside The Nines Hotel. Those mushrooms—plus more gathered within a 30-mile radius of Portland—will be on display in a four-course meal featuring dishes such as an asparagus and morel sformato, crispy chanterelles and hon-shimeji served with duck prosciutto, and truffled Wagyu beef alongside chicken of the woods. Need more shrooms? Order a pisco infused with matsutake. Urban Farmer, 525 SW Morrison St., 503-222-5700, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com. 7:30 pm Friday, April 29. $120.

GO: One Motorcycle Show

When you picture a motorcycle gathering, images of a gang of Sturgis-bound old men clad in leather chaps likely come to mind. The One Motorcycle Show, however, was founded in part to appeal to a wider audience of bikers: sure, those bearded boomer-aged dudes in flannels, but also old gals, young people, families, racers, chopper folk and garage tuners. Anyone with a love of the open road is invited to tour the event’s unparalleled collection of more than 200 custom-built motorcycles and showcase of helmets that combine safety and style. Beyond the bikes and gear, attendees can grab drinks at any of the venue’s four bars and get tattooed by an on-site vendor, though not necessarily in that order. Zidell Yards Barge Building, 3121 S Moody Ave., the1moto.com. 9 am-10 pm Friday, 8 am-10 pm Saturday, 8 am-3 pm Sunday, April 29-May 1. $15-$100.