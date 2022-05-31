What to Do in Portland June 1-7, 2022

GO: Sugar Town Pride Month Kickoff Patio Party

When candy-colored outfits are “highly encouraged” at a dance party, you know you’re destined to have a good time. Groove to beats from DJ Action Slacks, who will spin soul from 1955 to 1975. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., 503-285-3718, djactionslacks.com. 5-9:30 pm Saturday, June 4. $10 at the door (cash or Venmo). 21+.

SEE: Julia’s Place

Imago Theatre has an affinity for gargantuan creatures, so it was only a matter of time before the company cast…a rhino?! OK, it’s actually a puppet. But you should still check out this world-premiere play by the great Jerry Mouawad, which is inspired by Eugène Ionesco’s 1959 classic Rhinoceros. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., 503-231-9581, imagotheatre.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, June 3-18, and 2 pm Sunday, June 5. $20.

GO: State Parks Day

Get your tent and cooler ready: Oregon State Parks and Recreation is waiving all fees for camping and parking at the properties it oversees throughout the state on June 4. This year’s State Parks Day—a tradition dating back to 1998—also coincides with the Oregon State Parks centennial. That means several locations will hold special events, including Champoeg State Heritage Area, which plans to set up an authentic fur trappers’ encampment, and Valley of the Rogue State Park, where you can watch professional wood-carvers create art out of logs. All Oregon State Parks, 800-551-6949, stateparks.oregon.gov. Saturday, June 4. Free.

WATCH: Twilight

If you get pleasure from watching a “bad” movie, how bad can it really be? Return to Forks, Wash., where mist swirls around the trees with poetic precision and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson brood over the exquisite agony of being young and gorgeous. Screens in 35 mm as part of the Hollywood’s #OregonMade Film Series. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Monday, June 6. $8-$10.

GO: Pixie Project Pup Crawl

How do you make a pub crawl even better? Add dogs. A collection of bars in Portland and Beaverton will host you and your pet this weekend in an effort to support the Pixie Project, a nonprofit animal rescue and adoption center. Expect to find special kegs on tap at each location, which will benefit the organization, along with auctions and raffles with prizes. Volunteers from Pixie Project will be on hand during each bar’s three-hour window. Hit one or all nine if you and your pooch are feeling ambitious. Various locations in Portland and Beaverton, 503-542-3432, pixieproject.org. 2-9 pm Friday, noon-7 pm Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday, June 3-5.