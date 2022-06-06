Kickstand Comedy’s Comedy in the Park Series Will Return to Laurelhurst This Summer

One of Portland’s biggest pandemic hits returns this summer.

Kickstand Comedy announced today that its popular Comedy in the Park program is coming back to Laurelhurst Park starting July 1.

The shows will be hosted by a stellar lineup of standups: Seth Allen, Tory Ward and Jaren George—all members of previous classes of WW’s Funniest Five. Attendees can expect even more comedians, both local and nationally touring, as well as immersive sketch performances. Shows in the park’s Concert Grove are free to the public, however, those who’d like to support Kickstand’s efforts can donate to the nonprofit online.

Comedy in the Park began two years ago as a way to safely bring back live performances in an open-air setting during an outbreak in which gathering people together in confined spaces was a hazard. The series was an instant success, bringing hundreds of blanket-toting audience members looking for some much-needed excuses to laugh during the pandemic.

Eventually, Comedy in the Park secured sponsors, including the city of Portland, Portland Parks & Recreation, and the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

“Thanks to the success of year one, we have really been able to grow the series even more this summer and are so excited to bring out some amazing comics for PDX audiences,” Kickstand artistic director Dylan Reiff stated in a press release.

Shows will run every first, third and fifth Friday of the month through September. Attendees are encouraged to take their seats in the grass by 6 pm, 30 minutes before sets begin.