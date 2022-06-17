Tigard’s Broadway Rose Theatre Is Ready to Cut the Ribbon on Its New $3.4 Million Expansion

Just slightly over a year after Broadway Rose broke ground on a long-anticipated expansion, the Tigard theater company is ready to cut the ceremonial ribbon and let audiences indoors.

The grand opening of the New Stage venue is scheduled for 5 pm Monday, June 20, which includes light refreshments and self-guided tours of the space. It’s a $3.4 million project that’s been in the works for five years.

Construction was set to begin in April 2020, however, the global outbreak and subsequent lockdown put the entire project on hold.

Despite the hardships that came with lost ticket sales and finding ways to translate live performances to a virtual setting, the company finished that year in a strong financial position. That led the board of directors to unanimously vote in favor of going forward with the buildout last March—which meant demolition and assembly got underway while patrons are still viewing content at home rather than trying to see plays in person.

Broadway Rose Theatre Company Pictured are Broadway Rose founders Sharon Maroney and Dan Murphy. Photo courtesy of Broadway Rose Theatre.

“After nearly 14 years at the New Stage, Broadway Rose is in a wonderful position to deepen its community connections and develop new offerings,” Jan Leone, president of the board of directors, stated in a press release. “The board of directors enthusiastically supported expanding the building to achieve this.”

Prior to the pandemic, artists, audiences and students maximized every inch of the company’s theater and administration offices, the renovated C.F. Tigard Elementary School’s cafeteria. With consistently sold-out performances, education programs unable to meet growing demand and an expanding staff, Broadway Rose knew it needed more room.

“The project took longer to complete than expected,” added managing director Dan Murphy, “but the wait will be worth it. We couldn’t be happier with the way it has turned out. The expanded building will lend itself to so many new opportunities.”

The expansion includes the Ellen Bye Rehearsal Hall, which will be used for (other than rehearsing) youth camps, workshops and audience/donor engagement experiences; a costume and enlarged scenic shop; as well as additional administrative offices.

Along with the expansion, Broadway Rose signed a new 30-year lease agreement with the Tigard-Tualatin School District to ensure the site will be its long-term home.

“This expansion will build infrastructure to support our artistic vision, and increase the possibilities of adding programming and hosting more community groups,” said producing artistic director Sharon Maroney.

The new addition was made possible by Broadway Rose’s board-designated cash reserve, foundation and corporate grants, as well as individual contributions.