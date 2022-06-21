What To Do in Portland (June 22-28, 2022)

WATCH: The God Cluster

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the OUTwright Theatre Festival by checking out this production of Ernie Lijoi’s new play, which was inspired by two years he spent working in a COVID ICU. The Back Door Theatre, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., fusetheatreensemble.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 3 pm Sunday through June 26. Free.

DRINK: New Brewery & Cidery Showcase

Get acquainted with some of the state’s newer brewers and cidermakers while sharing a drink with them. This tap takeover, presented by the New School beer news website, will feature nine of the most promising brands to open in Oregon during the past year. Each business will have two beers on tap, and the producers themselves will be on hand to answer questions. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 2090 SE Division St., 971-302-6899, pdxbeerweek.com. 5-9 pm Thursday, June 23.

WATCH: The Cherry Orchard

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble’s plays are always audacious, but this new take on Chekhov’s final play might be its boldest yet. Translated by Stepán Simek, the production moves the action from a Russian family estate to the Arctic tundra, allowing a fascinating meditation on the climate crisis. Diver Studio Theatre, Reed College Performing Arts Building, 3017 SE Woodstock Blvd., 971-258-2049, petensemble.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, June 23-July 9. $20-$30.

EAT: Brewers Burger Brawl

Founded in 2011 at the Hop & Vine, this burger showdown is back after a long hiatus. Five breweries will compete in the streetside cookout, and only one will emerge champion. But the real winners are the attendees, who get to try every single slider themselves, along with a 5-ounce beer selected specifically for each burger. StormBreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St., 971-703-4516, pdxbeerweek.com. 5-8 pm Friday, June 24. $40.

GO: Berry Bliss Watercolor Workshop

There are few summer pleasures better than an Oregon Hood at the peak of ripeness. Montavilla coffee shop Zuckercreme seems to agree since it’s once again teaming up with the Portland Strawberry Museum this June to serve strawberry-themed pastries and drinks. You can also use the fruit as inspiration for art at this workshop where local artist Amy Wike will teach foundational watercolor techniques. All supplies are provided, including a coloring book-style strawberry design that you’ll paint and take home. Bonus: Refreshments will be available. Zuckercreme, 414 SE 81st Ave., 503-877-5226, eventbrite.com. 1-3 pm Saturday, June 25. $45.

WATCH: Jurassic Park at Rooster Rock State Park

Forget Jurassic World Dominion and go for the real McCoy…outside! Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur epic screens as part of a four-part series of events celebrating 100 years of Oregon State Parks. Presented by the Hollywood Theatre. Rooster Rock State Park, 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 9 pm Saturday, June 25. Free.