What To Do in Portland This Week (July 6-12, 2022)

GO: The Big Float X

Grab a life jacket and your float vessel of choice (perhaps a giant inflatable unicorn) and put those years of swimming lessons to some use. It’s the 10th and final Big Float parade/beach party, which is not only an opportunity to celebrate the Willamette; the event also raises money for the Human Access Project, a nonprofit seeking to improve Portlanders’ relationship with their central river. Live music and nine food carts will be on hand. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, thebigfloat.com. 10 am-6:30 pm Sunday, July 10. $13 in advance, $15 at the gate.

LISTEN: The Dusty Boys

Get a midweek boost by heading out to Hillsboro’s blossoming downtown for live music at DAnu Wine Bar. This Wednesday, the tasting room hosts The Dusty Boys who play Americana, old-school country and mid-20th century rock hits. In addition to DAnu’s regular menu of small bites, a more substantial nightly special is available, like Southwest smoked pork salad or grilled roast beef sandwiches. Non-wine drinkers, this bar sees you: Guest taps are always reserved for beer and cider. DAnu Wine Bar, 173 NE 3rd Ave., Suite #107, Hillsboro, 503-746-4773, danuwines.com. 6-8:30 pm Wednesday, July 6.

DO GOOD: Kindness Farm Summer Volunteer Parties

Kindness Farm, a nonprofit practicing sustainable farming, provides healthy food for homeless and low-income community members. The operation is only 18 months old and still looking for volunteers to help work on its 1 acre of donated land in Southeast Portland. Roll up your sleeves and join one of the volunteer parties for as little or as long as you like this summer. It only takes a few minutes to realize getting your hands in the dirt can regenerate your soul. Kindness Farm, 7101 SE 127th Ave., thekindnessmodel.org. 9 am-2 pm Thursday-Friday and Sunday, July 7-9 and 11. Free.

WATCH: A-ha: The Movie

Whether you remember the ‘80s or not, the universe has made it difficult to avoid the catchy, Top 40 tune out of 1985, “Take on Me.” Watch a 2021 Tribeca Film Festival-featured documentary exploring how Norwegian band A-ha dealt with the song’s popularity—and the aftermath of sudden fame. There’s phenomenal hair, stunning cheekbones and, of course, music. Fogelbo Lawn at Nordia House, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org/a-ha-screening. 9:15 pm Friday, July 8. $5-$25.

LISTEN: Harefest 10

Deemed “the mother of all tribute festivals,” Harefest 10 features 23 bands on three stages covering everyone from Tom Petty to the Beastie Boys. And unlike some multiday music events, this one has a pretty good lineup of food and drink vendors (Deschutes Brewery, Chop Chop Chicken Sundaes, The Smokin’ Oak, Wayward Sandwiches). Make the 25-mile drive south for the day, or camp overnight with a special pass. Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 694 NE 4th Ave., Canby, 503-266-1136, harefest.com. 4-11:30 pm and 9 am-11:30 pm Friday-Saturday, July 8-9. $39-$225. 21+.

WATCH: Face/Off

When Nicolas Cage and John Travolta sign up to impersonate each other, you know it’s going to get weird (especially when John Woo, maestro of slow motion and doves, is directing). Before the movie, there’s a Nicolas Cage impersonation contest, which will probably be completely normal and not at all terrifying. OMSI Bridge Lot, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-221-1156, pamcut.org. 9 pm Saturday, July 9. $20.

LISTEN: Viennese Wunderkinds

With a career that included The Adventures of Robin Hood and Captain Blood, Erich Wolfgang Korngold has been hailed as one of the greatest composers of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Like Mozart, he was from Vienna, so Chamber Music Northwest is teaming artistic director Gloria Chien and the Viano Quartet for a concert that celebrates the two Austrian musical mavericks. Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave. 4 pm Sunday, July 10. Kaul Auditorium, 3017 SE Woodstock Blvd. 8 pm Monday, July 11. 503-223-3202, cmnw.org. $10-$62.50. Available virtually July 22-Aug. 31.

DRINK: Bingo & Bourbon

A classic game becomes even more interesting with a spirited beverage. North Portland’s iconic Mississippi Pizza has hosted this weekly event every Monday for 11 years. It might be time to see what it’s all about. Mississippi Pizza, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3231, mississippipizza.com. 7:30 pm, Monday, July 11. $5. 21+.

Bourbon Bingo (Mississippi Pizza)

WATCH: Legally Blonde

“Bend…and snap!” Twenty-one years after Legally Blonde’s release, Reese Witherspoon’s maniacally charismatic performance as Elle Woods is still a force to be reckoned with (as is Selma Blair, who nearly steals the show as the soulfully austere Vivian Kensington). Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Monday, July 11. $8-$10.



