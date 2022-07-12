What To Do This Week July 13-19, 2022

GO: Montavilla Farmers Market

One of Southeast Portland’s most popular farmers markets recently expanded its hours to include Thursday evenings all summer long. Mosey over to 79th and Stark for a smaller version of the weekend event, complete with fresh produce, food vendors and a beer garden operated by Threshold Brewing. Live music is scheduled to start an hour after the market opens. The Plaza at Southeast 79th Avenue and Stark Street, montavillamarket.org. 4-7 pm Thursday through Sept. 29.

GO: Best New Band Showcase

Night Heron. Glitterfox. Pool Boys. Sean Battles. Kingsley. The Macks. No, those aren’t the names of obscure members of the Avengers—they’re the fabulous finalists in WW’s annual Best New Band Showcase. This year, we’re partnering with MusicPortland, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of the popular music local ecosystem. Get ready for an evening of genre-defying music that will run the gamut from Americana to rock to R&B and beyond. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. $10. 21+.

GO: Love, Oregon

If you’re searching for your inner Bigfoot, the Love, Oregon festival might just be the place to find it. The three-night campout is an opportunity to partake in the bounty of Oregon’s food and nature, with farm-to-table meals from local chefs James Bradley and Nikeisah Newton and music by celebrated artists all weekend long in the middle of an old-growth forest. Camp Colton, 30000 S Camp Colton Drive, Colton, 503-824-2267, loveoregonproject.com. Friday-Sunday, July 15-17. $60-$295.

LISTEN: 42nd Annual Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

Known as “the longest-running jazz and blues festival west of the Mississippi,” this party under the iconic, gothic-inspired St. Johns Bridge features well-known local musicians like Eddie Martinez, the Mel Brown Trio and Tony Coleman. Bring your own (low) seating, but you can leave the picnic gear at home. A beer and wine garden and fleet of food trucks will be on hand. Cathedral Park, 8706 N Bradford St., jazzoregon.org. 4:30-10:30 pm Friday, 1-10 pm Saturday, 1-8:30 pm Sunday, July 15-17. Donations accepted.

DRINK: Fuji to Hood

Portland’s beer-focused exchange student program is back. The Fuji to Hood festival features beverages by local brewers made in collaboration with their counterparts in Sapporo, Japan, alternating between the two locations every year. The event has been on pause because of the pandemic but now returns to Culmination Brewing with over a dozen brewery teams and 24 ambassadors from Japan. In addition to beer, a cider and a spirit will be pouring for the first time ever. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, fujitohood.com. Noon-9 pm Saturday, July 16. $25 general admission. $35 VIP.

GO: La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival

If chalk and a sidewalk kept you entertained for hours as a kid during summer break, you’ll want to add this festival to your calendar for a bit of nostalgia. Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District hosts both nationally renowned and emerging artists who turn patches of pavement into masterpieces worthy of a museum. In addition to the street art, there will be live music, more than 40 vendors, and crafts for kids. Hillsboro Cultural Arts District, East Main Street from 1st to 4th avenues, tvcreates.org/lastrada. 10 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, July 16-17. Free.

LISTEN: Portland Cello Project at Topaz Farm

Listen to the nationally recognized Portland Cello Project perform under a 500-year-old oak tree at Sauvie Island’s Topaz Farm. The group will premiere “Elliott Smith Meets Prince & Radiohead,” the second performance in the farm’s 2022 Summer Harvest Fest. Bring your picnic gear and enjoy food from renowned local chefs, including Mike Kessler of Toro Bravo fame and Paula Markus from Chop Butchery & Charcuterie. Topaz Farm, 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, 503-621-3489, topazfarm.com. 6:30 pm Sunday, July 17. $30.

DRINK: Alt Wine Fest 2022

Oregon is famous for pinot noir, but organizers of the Alt Wine Fest think the 80-plus other varieties grown here deserve some recognition. Decide for yourself when you sip non-pinot noir selections from over 30 local winemakers at the sprawling Abbey Road Farm. Tacos, lawn games and a live DJ will be on hand to round out the experience. Abbey Road Farm, 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, altwinefest.com. 1-5 pm Sunday, July 17. $68 includes souvenir glass, wine samples and wine shop service; $145 includes shuttle transportation from Portland.

CELEBRATE: Tiger Tiger

Celebrate Portland’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community at this inaugural festival featuring musicians, storytellers and other creatives. The event also offers food from the minds behind two of Portland’s top food carts (Matta and Baon Kainan) and acclaimed new bakery HeyDay PDX. Fernhill Park, 6010 NE 37th Ave., eventbrite.com. 4-9 pm Sunday, July 17. Free, registration suggested.

WATCH: A League of Their Own

Directed by the legendary Penny Marshall and featuring a star-studded cast, this classic female-empowerment film follows two Oregon sisters (Geena Davis and Lori Petty) as they join the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. In case you get teary-eyed, just remember, “There’s no crying in baseball!” Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Monday, July 18. $8-$10.



