What to Do This Week (July 20-26, 2022)

LISTEN: Lunchbox Concerts at Hassalo Plaza

Whether you’re back in the office working, or still toiling away from a desk at home, take a lunch break that includes getting some fresh air and listening to live music. This midday series takes place at Hassalo Plaza at noon every other Wednesday through summer. Bart Hafeman and Clark Bondy of Hit Machine perform this week, sharing covers of the classics. Hassalo Plaza, 839 NE Holladay St., 503-236-6441, golloyd.org. Noon-1 pm, July 20. Free.

SEE: Hadestown

Hadestown was the last show to win a Tony Award for Best Musical before the pandemic shut down the entire American theater industry. Now it’s back on Broadway and touring—though you’ll still need to mask up to safely watch its local run. The play is a contemporary adaptation of the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, who are in love and living the good life until they must journey into the underworld. Essentially, Hadestown is another tragic tale of star-crossed lovers—only this one is set to folk and pop music for some punch. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, through July 24. $29.50-$154.50.

LISTEN: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Listen to the eclectic, upbeat sounds of Michael Franti & Spearhead at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater. Franti’s optimistic tunes include hits “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “Sound of Sunshine,” drawing inspiration from hip-hop, funk, soul music and punk. Order a Ruby and some Cajun tots, then stroll the 74-acre former poor farm, ending the night in classic McMenamins style. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St.,Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com/edgefield. 6:30 pm Thursday, July 21. $59.50 in advance, $65 day of show.

LAUGH: 4th Annual Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

Sketch comedy troupes took a big hit during the pandemic. For months, many performers couldn’t safely gather for shows and at least one company permanently lost its venue. But the laughs are back along with this festival, which has been on a COVID-induced hiatus. Groups both local (Sisters of Mercy, Spam Risk, Lone Wolves) and from across the U.S. (there are even a few Canadians) are scheduled to take the stage over the course of three days. The Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., sirentheater.com/portlandsketchfest.html. 7:30 pm Thursday, 7 pm Friday-Saturday, July 20-23. $14-$75.

GO: Washington County Fair

Come for the goat-milking contest, stay for the tractor-driving competition. Corn dogs, turkey legs, curly fries and all the other quintessential fair foods await at the Washington County Fair, which opens this Friday and continues for nine more glorious days. Beyond the farm animals, rides, and morning-to-dusk live music performances on the main stage, you can expect to find kids’ activities galore along with a bar and tap house for their weary parents. Westside Commons, 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, 503-648-1416, bigfairfun.com. Hours vary Friday-Sunday, July 22-31. Free admission.

GO: Tigard Music Festival

Take a short drive to Tigard’s walkable downtown for the city’s first-ever music festival. A total of 14 performances from various genres are queued up for your listening pleasure on multiple stages, including indoors at beloved dive Tigardville Station. Stages and vendors are scattered along several blocks, so bring an easy-to-carry low-profile chair or blanket as you wander the area, deciding on where to park for a while. Downtown Tigard, tigardmusicfestival.com. 5 pm Friday, 10 am Saturday, 11 am Sunday, July 22-24. Free admission.

EAT & MEET: Shellfish Book Signing and Demo

Meet Seattle author Cynthia Nims at Flying Fish’s patio food cart ChefShack to get a signed copy of her new cookbook, Shellfish. The book offers 50 approachable recipes for home chefs to create dishes using shrimp, crab, scallops, oysters, clams, mussels and lobster. Stay for chef Trever Gilbert’s preparation of Nims’ harissa-roasted shrimp with carrots and radishes, straight from the pages of her newest publication. Flying Fish Company, 3004 E Burnside St., 971-806-6747, flyingfishpdx.com. 1-3 pm Saturday, July 23.

EAT: Farm Brunch

Savor a farm-to-table meal without leaving the city at Cully’s Side Yard Farm & Kitchen. Ingredients for the three-course brunch come from Side Yard Farm itself as well as other local purveyors, and are served in dishes—including marionberry sweet rolls, a Canadian bacon-and-egg sandwich, and smashed-and-fried potatoes—alongside mimosas, farm bloody marys and Extracto coffee. You have the choice of table dining or picnic-style seats on the lawn. The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, 4800 NE Simpson St., thesideyardpdx.com. 10 am Sunday, July 24. $60 per person; equity pricing available for BIPOC community members.

GROW: July Houseplant Swap

Head up into the West Hills to the idyllic Cornell Farm to find some new green plant babies to add to your life. Bring cuttings (in shareable containers) to earn some goodwill from fellow houseplant enthusiasts. Trade plants and knowledge at this free event. Cornell Farm, 8212 SW Barnes Road, 503-292-9895, cornellfarms.com. 4-5 pm Sunday, July 24. Free.

WATCH: Ondine

View a contemporary mermaid tale set in Ireland featuring a smoldering Colin Farrell. It’s a great way to start Portland Mermaid Week! As part of the Clinton Street Resistance Series, proceeds from the show will go to Sisters of the Road, a nonprofit helping those experiencing homelessness. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Monday, July 25. $6.