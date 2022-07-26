What to Do This Week (July 27-Aug. 2, 2022)

DRINK: Oregon Brewers Festival

The state’s largest beer event returns this week in all of its drunken, sweaty summer glory. The Oregon Brewers Festival will reclaim its place at Waterfront Park for the first time since 2019. It’s scaled down a bit—high gas prices and challenges with the airlines have made travel more difficult, and more than half of OBF’s attendees are typically from outside the Portland area. However, you’ll find more than 40 beers on tap from all Oregon producers—80% of which will be first releases. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 300 SW Naito Parkway, oregonbrewfest.com. Noon-9 pm Thursday-Saturday, July 28-30. $30, includes a 2022 souvenir mug and 10 tasting tickets.

GO: Snap! Y2K ‘90s vs. ‘00s Neon Beach Dance Party

Holocene hosts a celebration of the decades that saw the popularization of everything from Friends to Doc Martens to Entourage to trucker hats. Crimp your hair, squeeze into a fluorescent swimsuit and revisit hits by Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and more. We’re told Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” might even make the playlist. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm, Friday, July 29. $10. 21+.

LAUGH: Felipe Esparza

Listen to the comedy stylings of Felipe Esparza, familiar to many from his appearances on Cartoon Network’s The Eric Andre Show and NBC’s Superstore as well as Last Comic Standing, which he won in 2010. Preview his style of humor by watching his hourlong special They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You, then watch Esparza in person while he’s in town. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, 7 pm Sunday, July 28-31. $30 general admission, $40 reserved.

EAT: Wellspent Breakfast Club

The unlikely gathering of five high school misfits in John Hughes’ iconic ‘80s film is the unlikely inspiration for Wellspent Market’s new event. The store is joining together with four other independent-minded vendors (Bialy Bird, Deadstock, Proud Mary, Rose + Lincoln Juicery) to bring you a morning spread that includes Polish rolls and schmears, pour-over coffee, and mimosas until everything is sold out. Wellspent Market, 935 NE Couch St., 503-987-0828, wellspentmarket.com. 10 am Saturday, July 30.

GO: Recast Sustainable Market

Homegrown jewelry brand, Betsy & Iya, is hosting a one-of-a-kind event outside of its Northwest Portland headquarters to celebrate the launch of its Recast program, which allows customers to sell back their Betsy & Iya jewelry for store credit. The artisans behind the brand will then refurbish those pieces for other style-conscious, sustainably minded individuals to enjoy. The market will feature a variety of local pioneers of ethical business practices, including Nan Made, Revive Athletics, and Roots and Crowns. Betsy & Iya, 1777 NW 24th Ave., 503-227-5482, betsyandiya.com. 10 am-6 pm, Saturday, July 30.

DRINK: Pink Rabbit One-Year Anniversary Party

Even before Pink Rabbit transformed its curbside patio into an outdoor discotheque for pandemic-friendly seating purposes last winter, the Pearl District bar’s tables were constantly full. Fortunately, those crowds helped the business make it through its first year, despite COVID, and now owner Collin Nicholas is throwing a giant party to celebrate that milestone. Expect live music, top-shelf cocktails, patio games (including secret putt-putt), and a tattoo truck. Pink Rabbit, 232 NW 12th Ave., 971-255-0386, pinkrabbitbar.com. 2-10 pm Saturday, July 30.

LISTEN: Portland Piano International Presents Imogen Cooper

British piano virtuoso Imogen Cooper’s career spans nearly five decades in which she’s received the rank of Commander of the Order of the British Empire and an award from the Royal Philharmonic Society. This recital is a rare opportunity to witness her perform a work she’s gotten significant acclaim for in the past—Schubert’s tempestuous Piano Sonata in A Minor—as well as a collection of pieces by Ravel and Liszt that she hasn’t played in more than 30 years. Buckley Center Auditorium at the University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd., 503-228-1388, portlandpiano.org/live/imogen-cooper. 4-6 pm Sunday, July 31. $5-$37.

GO: Peruvian Cultural Festival 2022

The sights, sounds and flavors of Peru can be found in Aloha this week thanks to the Peruvian Cultural Festival Organization’s annual celebration. The event features a food buffet, music, dancing and art exhibitions. Oh, and a llama photo booth. The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Course, 4805 SW 229th Ave., 503-336-1110, peruvianculturalfestival.org. 4-8 pm Sunday, July 31. $5-$25.

LISTEN: Rising Appalachia

Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith bring their New Age folk band, Rising Appalachia, to Portland, where their latest show will draw from their new album Leylines. The songs allude to the connectivity of sacred spaces all over the world. The Crystal Ballroom is, of course, among them. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Aug. 2. $28-$40.