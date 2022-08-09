What to Do This Week (Aug 10-16, 2022)

EAT: Pairing Dinner with Chef Sarah Pliner

The chef from Northeast Portland’s celebrated but now closed Aviary will helm the kitchen at Fullerton Wines’ next pairing dinner. Sarah Pliner is known for coupling French techniques with Southeast Asian flavors and Northwest seasonal ingredients. That’s led to a delightfully eclectic menu that includes everything from a miso black cod to a pork belly watermelon tea sandwich to braised rabbit with confit tomatoes in a white wine and cream sauce. Fullerton Wines, 1966 NW Pettygrove St., 503-477-7848, fullertonwines.com/event-calendar. 5-9 pm Thursday, Aug. 11. $60.

Fullerton Wines (Courtesy of Fullerton Wines)

VIEW: Sighted Land

Blackfish Gallery’s August exhibition, Sighted Land, celebrates the Land Art movement of the 1960s and ‘70s, when artists turned to the earth for inspiration and materials. This 21st century iteration created by the Native American visual arts community reflects on the artist’s role in issues of land use and other ecological topics. The gallery is hosting a series of events around the exhibit throughout the month, but of particular interest are the guest artists panel discussion and shuttle tours to an interactive 4-acre site in the East Columbia neighborhood. Blackfish Gallery, 420 NW 9th Ave., 503-224-2634, blackfish.com. Artists panel 7 pm Wednesday, Aug. 10. Shuttle tours 10 and 11:30 am and 1:30 and 3 pm Saturday, Aug. 13, 20 and 27. Free.

Blackfish Gallery (Courtesy of Blackfish Gallery)

WATCH: Claydream

Watch the tale of Will Vinton, revolutionary animator and Father of Claymation, with the premiere of Claydream at Cinema 21. The documentary maps the rise and fall (into the arms of Nike) of Vinton’s Emmy- and Oscar-winning studio, which was responsible for The California Raisins, Michael Jackson’s “Speed Demon” video and other things you might remember if you’re past your mid-30s. A post-screening Q&A features filmmaker Marq Evans. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 3:30 pm Sunday, Aug. 12-14. $9-$11.

LISTEN: Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival

The quaint Central Oregon community of Sisters hosts a multiday music and beer festival, with a carefully curated lineup of both artists and breweries. Performers include Cedric Burnside, Grammy Award-winning grandson of Mississippi legend R.L. Burnside, and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes of the renowned Blue Front Cafe—Mississippi’s oldest juke joint. Village Green City Park, 305 S Fir St., Sisters, sistersrhythmandbrews.com. 4-11 pm Friday, 11:30 am-11 pm Saturday, Aug. 12-13. $35-$125.

EAT: Portland Hot Sauce Expo

With nearly a dozen different eating competitions given frightening names like “Doughnuts of Death” and “The Spicy Tacos of Hell,” you’re going to need some tough taste buds and a stomach of steel to participate in the Portland Hot Sauce Expo. Cheer on those brave enough to enter as well as the chihuahuas on hand for the annual beauty pageant. OMSI Bridge Lot, 1945 SE Water Ave., pdxhotsauceexpo.com. 10 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14. $10-$88.

GO: Beaverton Night Market

Head to The Round in Central Beaverton for the city’s last Night Market of the season, with more than 60 vendors and two performance stages. Representatives of the Lan Su Chinese Garden are scheduled to lead a paper lantern-making workshop, and the brand-new Reser Center will host specially curated displays. It’s a multicultural experience that should give you a new-found appreciation for the suburbs. The Round, 12600 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 503-526-2503, beavertonoregon.gov/nightmarket. 5-10 pm Saturday, Aug. 13. Free.

EAT: Mexican Culinary Festival

Taste the cuisine of four different regions of Mexico at Mt. Hood Meadows’ Mexican Culinary Festival. The resort’s culinary team will create authentic dishes, like slow-roasted Sinaloa pork, sopas and tortas, which you can enjoy with the late summer wildflower bloom as a backdrop. Take a hike or scenic chairlift ride beforehand to work up an appetite. Sahale Lodge at Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Highway 35, Mount Hood, 503-337-2222, skihood.com. 2-5 pm Saturday, Aug. 13. $45, $14 for a chairlift ride.

LAUGH: Amanda Seales

Find out what Amanda Seales really thinks about your “per my previous email” emails. Best known for her role as Tiffany DuBois of HBO’s Insecure and the 2019 comedy special I Be Knowin’, Seales will share her hot takes on office culture and more as she swings through town. Expect doses of seriousness as well—she comes to speak her truth. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., #203, 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Saturday, Aug. 13. $35-$125.