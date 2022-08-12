Darcelle XV Will Once Again Host the Le Femme Magnifique International Contest on Sept. 4

At 92, Walter Cole, better known as Darcelle XV, shows no sign of slowing down (you don’t get recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest drag queen by taking it easy). True to form, Darcelle will soon preside over the Le Femme Magnifique International Contest, which celebrates its 40th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Oregon Convention Center.

Founded in 1982, Le Femme Magnifique allows Darcelle to honor people in the drag community from all over the world. Every year, contestants compete in four categories: Le Femme Magnifique International, Le Femme Magnifique International Plus, Le Femme Magnifique Enhanced International and Le Femme Magnifique Classique International.

This year, the pageant’s theme is “Come to Paris, the City of Love” (each table at the event will feature a miniature Eiffel Tower that one guest will be allowed to take home). The pageant is open to all, even current titleholders of other systems or organizations (previous Le Femme Magnifique winners include Binkyee Bellflower, Inanna Miss and Ilani Palacios).

Doors open at 5 pm, the pageant begins at 6. Tickets are $50 (more info is available on Darcelle’s website).