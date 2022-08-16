What to Do in Portland (August 17-23, 2022)

LAUGH: Aid & Abet Comedy

To these comedians, abortion can be a laughing matter. Portland standups Julia Ramos, Amanda Martin-Tully and Alayna Becker will come together for a night of inspiring joke-telling and rabble-rousing while also raising money for Shout Your Abortion and the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, which both advocate for full access to reproductive health care. The Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., 206-853-2996, sirentheater.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Aug. 18. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

LISTEN: Montavilla Jazz Festival 22

Powerhouse lyricists and vocalists Marilyn Keller and Rebecca Sanborn join forces for the premiere of The Heroine’s Journey. The piece, recently commissioned by the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, examines the life-changing power of dreams. Listeners familiar with Portland’s jazz scene are sure to recognize the names of some renowned musicians, and those not so familiar can use this as an opportunity to plug into local jazz. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Friday, Aug. 19. $10-$29.

GO: Better Together Art Market

The summer market season is beginning to wind down, so before Labor Day shutters a good number of them, be sure to hit as many as possible, including the Better Together Art Market. There will be more than 30 local artists’ work available to purchase as well as live music and the opportunity to make your very own crafts. You’ll also find food provided by businesses like Pie Spot and Secret Pizza Society along with booze from Gigantic Brewing and Blank Slate Cocktail Bar, which, after a few glasses, should help loosen your grip on your wallet. True North Studios, 455 NE 71st Ave., truenorthstudios.org/events/summer-market-2022. 10 am-4 pm Saturday, Aug. 20. Free.

DRINK: Summer Brew Fest

Tom Petty and Willamette Week agree: You belong among the wildflowers. And the crew at Mt. Hood Meadows is party to the decision, because they’re bringing an array of kegs from local brewers to the peak to ensure an edifying visit. Scenic chair rides, hikes of all lengths and idyllic scenery await. Come for the views, stay for the drinks provided by Ferment, pFriem and other Pacific Northwest brewing greats. Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Highway 35, 503-337-2222, skihood.com/schedule-events/august/summer-brew-fest1. 2-5 pm Saturday, Aug. 20. $16 for a mug and four taster tokens; $30 for a mug, four tokens and buffet dinner.

DRINK: Viking Beer Fest

Drink like an ancient warrior at the inaugural Viking Beer Fest, located on Nordic Northwest’s campus, which was built to resemble a quaint, Swedish village, complete with a log house included in the National Register of Historic Places. A 20-foot replica ship will not only set sail across the lawn; you can also expect live combat, something called “Viking Chess,” and plenty of beer. Buy tickets now if you want to experience the 13th century seafaring life you’ve always dreamed of—this event is expected to sell out. Nordic Northwest, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org. 3-10 pm Saturday, Aug. 20. $25-$39. 21+.

∑DRINK: The Granny Crawl

From the Grandmillennial interior design aesthetic to Coastal Grandmother fashion, all things elderly—well, except for actually aging—became the hot new trend over the past two years. So, of course, somebody went and created a drinking event based on the fad. Similar to SantaCon, you’ll don your best granny outfit and wig, then hit five different bars in the Montavilla neighborhood. Crawl begins at Threshold Brewing & Blending, 403 SE 79th Ave., thegrannycrawl.com. 5-10 pm Saturday, Aug. 20. $12-$35.

⌡GO: Canine Community Carnival

Much like humans, canines require lots of socialization. Fulfill your pet’s social needs with a weekend excursion to the Garden Home Recreation Center. The event promises cooling stations, pet-pertinent vendors, pop-up dog parks, food options and more. And if you happen to be looking to add a furry member to your family, there will be doggos at the event available for adoption. Garden Home Recreation Center, 7475 SW Oleson Road, 503-629-6341, thprd.org. 10 am-1 pm Sunday, Aug. 21. Free.

WATCH: The Country of Two Rivers

Filmmaker Kutbettin Cebe documented the Rojava Revolution against ISIS with stories from oppressed Assyrian, Kurdish and Arabic people. In turn, the Turkish government accused and convicted Cebe of creating “propaganda for a terrorist organization.” View the work for which Cebe unjustly served two and a half years in prison. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Aug. 23. Free.