What To Do in Portland, August 24-30, 2022

LISTEN: Blossom at Knot Springs Summer Concert Series

Come for the aromatherapeutic River Mint Body Wash, stay for live music at Portland’s premier wellness-themed social club Knot Springs. Underground hip-hop artist Blossom is set to bring her jazzy neo-soul-inspired vocals to the urban spa’s outdoor patio. Take a dip in the soaking pool, dare to invigorate your body in the 47-degree cold plunge, and then warm back up in the sauna while you’re there. Knot Springs, 33 NE 3rd Ave., Suite 365, 503-222-5668, knotsprings.com. 6-8 pm Wednesday, Aug. 24. $79. 18+.

LISTEN: Téada

This traditional Irish band, whose name translates to “strings” in English, released Coiscéim Coiligh (As the Days Brighten) last spring—their first album in nearly a decade, which continues to draw inspiration from folksy jigs, barn dance music and ballads. Téada has played in numerous locations around the world, including in front of a crowd of 30,000 in France’s Brittany region (let’s hope Winona Grange #271 isn’t too much of a letdown for the band after that experience). The group is a favorite of actor John C. Reilly, who collaborated on one of the new songs, so what’s good enough for Wreck-It Ralph is sure to please the rest of us mortals. Winona Grange #271, 8340 SW Seneca St., Tualatin, teada.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Aug. 24. $15-$35.

GO: The Alibi 75th Anniversary Outdoor Luau

Everybody shows up to The Alibi with the same goal: get super-wasted on cocktails garnished with miniature umbrellas and then belt out go-to karaoke jams. The Overlook neighborhood staple is celebrating its 75th year this weekend, which means the songs will probably be a little louder, the patrons a little more drunk, and the party bigger than ever. FYI: Over seven decades of continuous operation makes The Alibi the second-oldest tiki bar in the U.S. On top of all the kitschy tropical gloriousness you can imagine, there will be some non-kitschy attractions as well, including performances by Hawaiian dance troupe Hula Halau ‘Ohana Holo’oko’a and presentations by Native historians. The Alibi Tiki Lounge, 4024 N Interstate Ave., 503-287-5335, club21pdx.com/Alibitiki. Noon-8 pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Free.

Alibi_Finder2019_drink Courtesy of The Alibi

GO: Closing Soirée for Motherhood

Gone are the days of Disjecta’s funky underground art scene housed in a somewhat hidden space found mostly by word of mouth. Today, the venue is known as Oregon Contemporary, and it’s located in a much more formal setting in the Kenton neighborhood, complete with manicured grounds and exhibitions curated by prominent locals like A.J. McCreary. Celebrate the end of the McCreary-curated Motherhood exhibition with a soirée and complimentary art-meets-food tasting experience by Black Feast. Oregon Contemporary, 8371 N Interstate Ave., 503-286-9449, oregoncontemporary.org. 2-5 pm Saturday, Aug. 27. Free.

LISTEN: Volume Bomb Block Party 5

With 50 bands crowding into one block on a single Saturday night, there’s sure to be some commotion. Volume junkies are invited to five bars near Southeast 48th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, including Space Room Lounge, QuarterWorld, Bar of the Gods, Mighty Moe’s Tanker and The Trough for all the noise—er, music—you could possibly desire. Various locations, volumebomb.com. 4 pm-12:30 am Saturday, Aug. 27. A $10 wristband gets you access to every performance. 21+.

REMEMBER: A Culinary Tribute: Forever Brophy

Daniel Brophy was a beloved instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute before he became well known outside of the culinary community for his tragic murder. Former students have organized a dinner in Brophy’s honor to benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Beaverton. The five-course meal is inspired by Brophy’s favorite foods, his recipes, and his students’ memories of the time spent in his class. Alumbra Cellars will provide the wine pairings. Alumbra Cellars, 12655 SE String Town Road, Dayton, 503-714-1300, foreverbrophy.eventbrite.com. 5-8 pm Saturday, Aug. 27. $110.

SIP: Silobration NW

Take a short drive to idyllic Yamhill County for a full day of Silobration activities at Abbey Road Farm. The event promises a Maker’s Market with more than 25 local artisans, live music on the lawn, food trucks, a bouncy house and, naturally, wine tasting. Admission to the event is free, with fees for the 5k Wine Fun Run, charcuterie workshop, and plant-potting class with the Whorticulturist. Abbey Road Farm, 10501 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, abbeyroadfarm.com/silobrationnw. 11 am-5 pm Sunday, Aug. 28. Free. $30-$70 for the other activities.

Silobration NW (Kathryn_Elsesser)

PLAY: Crawfish & Cornhole

“BagGate” may have cast a long shadow over professional cornhole this month, but amateur enthusiasts can still enjoy the game surrounded by the late summer blooms of hydrangeas, Japanese anemone and purple aster at the Oregon Garden Resort. Cap off an evening of yard games with live country rock and a crawfish boil. Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W Main St., Silverton, 503-874-2500, oregongardenresort.com. 6:30-9 pm Sunday, Aug. 28. $50.