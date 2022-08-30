What to Do in Portland (Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2022)

WATCH: tick, tick…BOOM!

Before he electrified the world with Rent, Jonathan Larson was a young man struggling to make his mark in the theater. This semi-autobiographical musical looks back at Larson’s life as he seeks his big break, tries to make ends meet while working at a diner, and juggles a relationship. Oh, and all of this takes place with a looming milestone: turning 30. Set in 1990 and scored by the music that redefined a genre, tick, tick…BOOM! celebrates the power of finding your voice and holding on to a dream. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through Sept. 18. $25-$98.

VIEW: Garrick Arnold Pop-Up Gallery

Quantum physics, Zen Buddhism and pop culture collide in the most recent works by Portland abstract artist Garrick Arnold. View his latest series titled Particles—bright, bold and Pollock-esque paintings—in conjunction with the Pearl District’s First Thursday Art Walk. Jazz pianist Tony Pacini will provide the pop-up gallery’s soundtrack, and food and drink will be available for purchase from Bar Rione. Bar Rione, 804 NW 12th Ave., 929-379-7239, artbygarrick.com/popup-gallery-event. 7-9 pm Thursday, Sept. 1. Free.

WATCH: HOME / LAND

Experience Portland in a whole new way with Hand2Mouth’s latest production, HOME / LAND. Audiences travel (on foot) through a live installation, moving back and forth through time as they take in stories about the Rose City. Wear comfy shoes: The company says visitors can expect to walk about three-quarters of a mile during the show. Hand2Mouth, 3121 S Moody Ave., Suite 105, 503-235-5284, hand2mouththeatre.org. 7-9 pm Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 1-18. $5-$25.

LISTEN: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional

Classic emo band Dashboard Confessional is coming to the McMenamins Grand Lodge, accompanied by another former icon of the genre, Andrew McMahon, of piano-driven Something Corporate fame. Rolling Stone calls Dashboard frontman Chris Carrabba “an endearing sleeve-tat dad,” but to many, he’ll always be the diminutive emo kid with lyrics that could stop your early 2000s heart. Consider this concert an increasingly rare opportunity to part your hair way on the side, pull on those old Chuck Taylors, and shamelessly sing along until you cry. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove, 503-992-9533, mcmenamins.com. 6:30 pm Friday, Sept. 2. $49.50 in advance. $55 day of the show.

GO: Art in the Pearl

Some say culture peaked with the ancient Greeks; others say it happened during the Survivor Season 1 reunion episode. You can find a third alternative at the 26th Art in the Pearl. The annual event has been labeled one of the best arts and crafts festivals in the country, and it transforms the North Park Blocks into a temporary gallery for 130 jury-selected artists from all over the U.S. and Canada. Explore booths filled with alternative-material jewelry, glass art, textile creations and much more, all set to the sounds of roving musicians. North Park Blocks, Northwest Park Avenue from Ankeny to Glisan streets, 503-512-9071, artinthepearl.com. 10 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, 10 am-4 pm Monday, Sept. 3-5. Free.

GO: Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market

Hang with Chang’e the Moon Goddess and her companion, Moon Rabbit, at Lan Su Chinese Garden’s Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market. The event is one of the major Chinese holidays, held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunisolar calendar, which is said to be the night the full moon shines brightest during the year. The festivities will include an illuminated lion dance, a Moon Rabbit lantern parade, and a bustling market of local Asian-owned businesses. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org/MidAutumn. 2-9 pm Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4. $10-49.

LISTEN: Lose Yr Mind

This event started as an amalgam of house shows, but over time it has become one of Portland’s larger music festivals, drawing bigger names every single year. This time around, the 30-plus lineup of bands includes the Dandy Warhols, so be sure to adorn yourselves in the trappings of urban bohemia and get ready for the dreamy drone of atmospheric music. Guests must check in prior to the start of the shows (box offices are located at Star Bar and Water Avenue Coffee and will open at 4 pm daily). Various locations, loseyrmind.com. 6 pm Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3. $25-$120. 21+.

GO: Arab Mahrajan

One of the nation’s oldest, continuously operating amusement parks is set to host the Arab American Cultural Center of Oregon’s annual Mahrajan (the word translates to “festival” in English). The event will celebrate Arab culture with delicious cuisine, a bustling bazaar, henna painting, traditional dancing and more amid Oaks Park’s roller coasters and other classic attractions. Come for the traditional qasida-style poetry, stay for a ride on the AtmosFEAR 360. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, araboregon.org. 11 am-7 pm Sunday, Sept. 4. Free.