2022 Fall Arts Calendar

SEE IT: Filmworker

When Leon Vitali died last month, he left a body of work in the film industry that’s largely unrecognized yet incredibly influential. Vitali was so devoted to Stanley Kubrick that he dedicated his career to the director after they met in 1974, filling an array of roles that ranged from Foley artist on Full Metal Jacket to orgygoer in Eyes Wide Shut (and he continued to work on Kubrick’s films after the director died in 1999, supervising reissues and ensuring the integrity of Kubrick’s vision). So in tribute to Kubrick’s often underappreciated right-hand man, the Hollywood Theatre is screening Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary Filmworker, which delves into the bond between the two greats. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 8. $8-$10.

GO: Time-Based Art Festival

For those not yet entrenched in the contemporary art scene, TBA:22 (which marks the world-renowned festival’s 20th anniversary) promises a meaningful quick-dive into what’s happening right now. For seasoned artists and art appreciators, it’s a chance to engage deeply with colleagues and vanguards. On the menu are an exploration of the number 3 in a futuristic Indigenous concert collaboration, a discussion of the medieval four humors’ place in contemporary Black life, and a chance to activate sense memories through modern dance. When it’s time to reflect or unwind, head to the bar located at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art’s headquarters at 15 NE Hancock St., which will be open throughout the festival. Times and venues for performances vary, 503-242-1419, pica.org/tba. Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 8-18. $75-$500.

GO: Curtis Salgado

Portland soul singer-songwriter Curtis Salgado won the 2022 Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year, the seventh time he’s snagged that prestigious honor (he’s also credited with inspiring the Blues Brothers characters and has shared stages with Robert Cray, Bonnie Raitt and Muddy Waters). You definitely don’t want to miss his harmonica skills when he plays the Venetian Ballroom. Venetian, 253 E Main St., Hillsboro, 503-352-4450, venetianhillsboro.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 9. $20-$40.

GO: Flynn Creek Circus: Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things

This season, Flynn Creek Circus’ production Birds, Bees and Other Flying Things gathers and interprets audience members’ real memories in acrobatics and stunts that push the limits of human ability. The vignettes come together as part of an overarching story about the illusory nature of time, seasoned with humor and set to live music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. It’s a welcome, all-ages performance with specially priced social bubble seating for those particularly disinclined to germs. The Lot at Zidell Yards, 3030 SW Moody Ave., flynncreekcircus.com. Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 22-25. $45-$416.

LISTEN: Fortress of Fun

Anyone remember flipping through the yellow-tinged pages of Choose Your Own Adventure books in elementary school? One minute you were flying high as the newly appointed apprentice to a powerful wizard, only to find yourself facing inevitable evisceration by a minotaur after an ill-chosen page turn. Portland indie post-punk trio J. Graves brings the ups and downs of that experience to their latest album, Fortress of Fun, set to be released Sept. 30. Each of the seven tracks and corresponding music videos represents a different path on the journey—and it’s up to you to decide who wears the chainmail. publicdisplaypr.com/epk/jgraves-lp.html. Release date: Friday, Sept. 30.

GO: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Find out what a superkick to the face has to do with the American Dream and neoliberal capitalism in Profile Theatre’s production of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Protagonist Macedonio Guerra struggles with issues of race while pursuing his passion, professional wrestling, in playwright Kristoffer Diaz’s Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie-winning saga. The play explores themes of identity and BIPOC disenfranchisement through comedic satire and, of course, body slams. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., 503-231-9581, profiletheatre.org/chaddeity. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sundays, Oct. 5-23. $35-$55.

GO: Pearl Dive Live

Chiseled abs, singlets and gyrating limbs are not the only things coming together at BodyVox in October—the multimedia dance company’s Pearl Dive Project is returning with live performances of all five of last year’s striking dance collaborations. The project asked prominent artists and innovators who work outside the field of dance to choreograph entirely new pieces, which were, in large part, developed remotely. See what comes to the stage from the minds of Matt Groening, Poison Waters, Ludovico Einaudi, Lois Greenfield and Yiyun Li. BodyVox, 1201 NW 17th Ave., 503-229-0627, bodyvox.com/performance/pearl-dive-live. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-14; 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 15. $25-$70.

GO: Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret

As the “most gothic of seasons” approaches, Alberta Rose Theatre is offering a creepy addition to Portland’s seasonal events calendar: Foolish Mortals, a burlesque production featuring a cabaret troupe of ghosts. A full bar and pies from Pacific Pie Company will be on hand, so attendees can enjoy an evening of small frights alongside favorite beverages and expertly crafted savory pastry. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. $25-$40.

GO: The Reformers Present: The Landlord’s Game

Visit the fringes of contemporary theater with The Reformers’ latest production, The Landlord’s Game. The pandemic-delayed immersive performance draws visitors into the offbeat created world of Lizzie Borden (hiding out from the repercussions of her disgraced reputation) and ambitious game designer and inventor Lizzie Magie. The Reformers’ quirky productions have earned them a cult following, but the group is quick to remind audiences they are not, in fact, an actual cult. Location revealed upon registration, thereformerspdx.com. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 20-Nov. 6. Ticket sales start Sept. 8.

GO: Portland Book Festival

The Portland Art Museum welcomes bibliophiles, writers and other bookish sorts to Literary Arts’ annual Portland Book Festival. Pop-up readings, author conversations, an exhibitor fair, workshops and more will transform PAM’s galleries into wordier spaces. Stay tuned to find out which literary greats are set to attend (organizers will announce them later this month). Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-227-2583, literary-arts.org. Saturday, Nov. 5. $15-$25.

