What to Do in Portland (Sept. 21-27, 2022)

LISTEN: Tracy Kim Trio

Take advantage of the dry (hopefully smoke-free) conditions while they’re here. An inexpensive “social membership” at the West Hills’ posh Amaterra gets you all the benefits that the gorgeous wine venue offers, including generous tasting pours, unparalleled views of the Tualatin Valley, and live music on Thursday evenings. This week, the winery hosts the Tracy Kim Trio, a staple of Portland’s gypsy swing music scene, for your listen-while-you-sip enjoyment. Amaterra Winery, 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, 503-961-6057, amaterrawines.com/visit/l1-bar-and-terrace. 5-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Free with $25 social membership purchase.

DRINK: McMenamins Edgefield Oktoberfest

Summer drinking season may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean festival season comes to a halt. In fact, fall ushers in a slew of events that will keep you comfortably buzzed for months. However, few are as big as the McMenamins Edgefield Oktoberfest. The former poor farm will have live music in two different venues—plus a roaming performer, plenty of bratwursts, and its special-release Oktoberfest Lager. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com. 11 am-10 pm Saturday, Sept. 24. Free.

DRINK: Binary Brewing Grand Opening

Binary Brewing is the latest Portland beer brand to take up residence in Beaverton’s bustling Old Town. The new taphouse is located in the 135-year-old former home of Beaverton Bakery, and even though the building went through extensive renovations, the owners were able to preserve details like the original floor tiles while creating a space that reflects Binary’s techy vibes. Celebrate the brewery’s grand opening with a block party featuring live music, food from MegaBites, brewery tours and, of course, beer. Binary Brewing, 12345 SW Broadway, Beaverton, 503-336-0554, binarybrewing.co. Noon-8 pm Saturday, Sept. 24. Free.

DRINK: Fresh Hop American Summer

Now that summer is officially over, there will be fewer chances to experience an epic backyard party, especially one that packs multiple award-winning breweries all in one space. Level Beer is using fresh hop season as an opportunity to host one last outdoor festival at its original location before the fall rains move in. You’ll find some of the dankest beers made all year from Von Ebert, Foreland, Little Beast and the brand-new Living Häus, as well as lawn games and special merch packages. Level Beer: Level 1 Brewery + Taproom, 5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222, levelbeer.com. Noon-5 pm Saturday, Sept. 24. $25-$55.

EAT: The Wedge

Oregon creameries traditionally perform well at the American Cheese Society’s annual summer conference—in 2022, Dundee’s Briar Rose, Rogue Creamery in Grants Pass, and Tillamook Creamery were among the honorees. Taste some of those prize-winning creations at The Wedge, which is finally back in person after two years of virtual and modified events. If you missed stuffing your face with dairy alongside hundreds of other people, it’s time to pounce on tickets—they’re expected to go fast. Finally, the cheese no longer stands alone. Alder Block, 100 SE Alder St., thewedgeportland.com. Noon-5 pm Saturday, Sept. 24. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. $15 for an alcohol-tasting add-on. 21+.

DRINK: Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest

Nearly 40 years ago, back when Oregon’s modern craft brewing movement was just beginning, the very first beer the Widmer brothers decided to brew was a classic German altbier. Those Deutschland ties made the brewery a natural place to launch an annual Oktoberfest, and this year the celebration is back at the original pub. It’s the only time of year you can get Widmer’s small-batch Okto ale and take your photo with llamas dressed in lederhosen. Prepare accordingly. Widmer Brothers Brewing, 929 N Russell St., 503-281-3333, widmerbrothers.com. 2-10 pm Saturday, Sept. 24.

WATCH: All Sorts

For those who have watched The Office on repeat for the past 15 years, it might be time to gradually expand your horizons with a screening of All Sorts, another workplace-themed comedy. The acclaimed indie surrealist film, released last year, focuses on the underground world of championship folder filing. Oregon Book Awards finalist Nick Jaina, the mind behind the film’s music, will host the Portland premiere. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, Sept. 24. $10.

GO: 31st Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship & Harvest Celebration

Re-create an iconic scene from I Love Lucy (hopefully without an epic fight) at Willamette Valley Vineyards near Salem during the 31st Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship & Harvest Celebration. Gather your stomping partner and participate in the traditional foot-based winemaking exercise, or show up to observe the antics and enjoy a flight along with live music. Prizes will be awarded to the most productive stomping team, with special recognition for those who perform their task in costume. Winemakers swear there’s no need to worry about toe jam, because the fermentation process eliminates pathogens, but you should probably take extra care washing those tootsies beforehand if you plan to stomp. Willamette Valley Vineyards, 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, 503-588-9463, wvv.com/events. 11 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25. $25 to attend, $65 for a two-member team to stomp.

EAT: Chef in Your Garden 20th Anniversary Cocktail Party

This year marks nonprofit Growing Gardens’ 20th fundraising series, Chef in Your Garden. For the final event of 2022, the organization is bringing some pretty big names to the kitchen, including James Beard Emerging Chef nominee Thuy Pham of Mama Dut; Alex Saw and Nick Sherbo of the celebrated Rangoon Bistro; and Lisa Nguyen of HeyDay bakery. Each chef will create a small plate highlighting a locally grown fruit or vegetable, ready for pairing with a Wild Roots cocktail or Wilderton mocktail. Proceeds go to support Growing Gardens’ efforts to educate students, incarcerated individuals and others about the benefits of growing your own food. Breathe Building, 2305 SE 50th Ave., chefinyourgardendinnerone.my.canva.site/dinner-five. 5-7 pm Sunday, Sept. 25. $120.

GO: Terrarium Tuesday

If outdoor gardening isn’t precious enough for you, then terrariums might be your jam. Build a miniature garden under glass at Tigard’s Senet Game Bar. The taphouse adjacent to the board game store Versus, Senet is pretty much a fantasy come to life for those of us who have spent our fair share of evenings hovering over Catan hexes. Go for the terrarium-building adventure, then return for the taphouse’s notoriously strange trivia nights, Wednesday Bingo and occasional Lego date nights. Admission gets you supplies for one terrarium plus a $30 credit toward your food and drink tab. Senet Game Bar, 12553 SW Main St., #201, Tigard, 503-583-7412, senetgamebar.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday, Sept. 27. $65 in advance, $70 night of the event.