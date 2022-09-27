What to Do in Portland (Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2022)

WATCH: Poderoso Victoria (The Mighty Victoria)

If you’re tired of the typical morose offerings of many indie film festivals, Poderoso Victoria is the ray of sunshine you’ve been looking for. The Spanish-language movie (with English subtitles) follows the remaining inhabitants of a remote town whose mine—its main economic engine—has just closed, triggering the cancellation of the railroad route. Determined to reconnect with the outside world, the townspeople begin building a steam engine with their bare hands. Poderoso Victoria has racked up multiple film festival wins since it debuted last year. Screens as part of the Portland Latin American Film Festival, which runs through Dec. 7. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 28. $10-$12.

LISTEN: Low Bar Chorale Presents Back to Schoolhouse Rock

Let’s be honest—many of us wouldn’t know what a conjunction is, how a bill becomes a law, or the basic rules of grammar, government, math and science if not for the brief interludes of Schoolhouse Rock that broke up our cartoon watching on weekend mornings. Low Bar Chorale is reviving some of the greatest songs from the long-running segments via an interactive singalong experience. Dancers, pop-trivia questions and adult beverages round out the evening. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 29. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

EAT: Mezcal & Mariscos—Dinner Inspired by a Sense of Place

We’ve all heard of the term “terroir” by now, and have an appreciation for the way soil, climate and topography imparts flavor. But did you know the sea can do the same thing? Both merroir and terroir are at the heart of this pop-up dinner, which takes you on a journey through Oaxacan cuisine. Brush up on your small-talk skills (a mezcal cocktail should help): This event features mostly communal seating unless you make advance arrangements. House of Tasty, 726 SE 6th Ave., 971-346-3280, houseoftastypdx.com. 6 pm Saturday, Oct. 1. $120.

GO: Resilience—A Sansei Sense of Legacy

Executive Order 9066 initiated the relocation and internment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans in the 1940s, forcing them to abandon their homes, businesses and other valuables. The consequences of this exodus are examined in the Japanese American Museum of Oregon’s newest exhibit, which features eight sansei (third-generation) Japanese American artists’ expressions of the pain and reluctant acceptance of incarceration during World War II. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Suite 100, 503-224-1458, jamo.org. 11 am-3 pm Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-Dec.22. $5-$8.

GO: Live Wire Radio’s Annual Fancy Pants Fundraising Gala

Public radio is anything but fancy, but for one night, Live Wire is encouraging its listeners to put on their snazziest britches for this fête. While you’re enjoying the live auction, craft cocktails and hearty appetizers, just know that you’ll also be supporting the nonprofit’s ability to continue bringing riveting, insightful and entertaining conversations to the airwaves. Who knows? There may even be an ice sculpture. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., livewireradio.org/fancy-pants-gala. 7:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4. $95 general admission, $150 VIP.

SEE: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

The American Dream, neoliberal capitalism, piledrivers and ankle locks come together in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Kristoffer Diaz’s Obie Award-winning dramatic comedy about a professional wrestler kicks off Profile Theatre’s 15th season. Settle in for an exploration of identity and BIPOC disenfranchisement as seen through the lens of good ol’ American satire. Oh, and there should be plenty of body slams. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., 503-231-9581, profiletheatre.org/chaddeity/. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 5-23. $45.

GO: Motown: The Sound of Young America

For folks who have always wanted to don a sequined evening gown and join a trio of backup singers, here’s your opportunity. Doo-wop your way through the Oregon Historical Society’s newest exhibit curated by the Grammy Museum. It celebrates Motown Records, one of America’s most iconic labels, with interactive installations designed to put visitors onstage singing with the Supremes and dancing with the Temptations. OHS doesn’t list a dress code, so we can assume sequined evening gowns (or capes or pantaloons) are OK. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave., 503-222-1741, ohs.org. 10 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday, through March 26, 2023. Free for Multnomah County residents, $5-$10 for nonresidents.