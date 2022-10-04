What to Do in Portland (Oct. 5-11, 2022)

Thursday, Oct. 6

LISTEN: Thursday Night Music Series at Vino Veritas

Vino Veritas, named Portland’s Best Wine Bar in our Best of Portland readers’ poll this year, is hosting pianists every Thursday evening in October, starting with local celeb Tom Grant. Grant joins the venue’s resident musician, Brent Follis, who’s known for his swing beats and masterful percussion. Vino Veritas welcomes all levels of wine drinkers, from legit snob to box enthusiast, but no matter where you are on that spectrum, keep in mind that reservations are recommended. Vino Veritas, 7835 SE Stark St., 503-208-2583, vinoveritaspdx.com. 7:30-10 pm Thursday, Oct. 6. No cover.

GO: FashioNXT Week

Portland’s fashion scene isn’t all socks and sandals—there’s a bustling community of creatives with visionary style and tons of talent, and they’re eager to share their collections live, in person, for the first time in two years. Downtown’s Union Bank Tower will be equipped with a catwalk for local creators as well as designers visiting from New York City and other top fashion destinations. Highlights during FashioNXT Week include a runway competition for emerging brands and nightly opportunities to rub stylishly adorned elbows with brand reps and designers at pre-show cocktail parties and exhibits. Union Bank Tower, 407 SW Broadway, fashionxt.com. 6 pm Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8. $35-$175.

Friday, Oct. 7

LISTEN: American Strings: An Evening with Keb’ Mo’

Beaverton’s brand-spankin’-new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts American blues musician and five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’. Before playing his guitar- and banjo-driven blues, Keb’ Mo’ is set to talk about his career and creative process with Oregon State University rock historian Bob Santelli. The evening is part of OSU’s American Strings series, so it also promises to bring insight to the importance of stringed instruments in the American musical canon. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 7. $30.

LAUGH: Leave Your Troubles at The Door

Lance Edward, named one of WW’s Funniest Five in 2019, and a handful of emerging comics try to put a positive spin on your problems at this semi-regular showcase. Audience-submitted suggestions fuel a cathartic romp, and this is one of the few times you’ll ever be encouraged to bring your drama and lay it all out there. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, tickettailor.com/events/livecomedy/763349. 10-11:30 pm Friday, Oct. 7. $4 in advance, $5 at the door. 21+.

DRINK: Ilani Oktoberfest

Clark County’s destination casino taps into the spirit of a Bavarian Alpine village for its inaugural Oktoberfest. The parking garage rooftop biergarten (trust us, the rooftop parties here are a lot swankier than you envision) pours German beer, locally crafted brews and ciders, as well as wine. And former host of Travel Channel’s Man v. Food, Adam Richman will make the rounds as the event’s celebrity chef host. Begin your German-themed gastronomical spree with the O’Zapft Dinner at Rose & Thorn, complete with a celebratory keg tapping, then head to the Muze Lounge for a complimentary Skid Row concert. Ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Wash. 877-464-5264, ilaniresort.com. Hours vary Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9. O’Zapft dinner $54; biergarten tickets $34-$44, include $10 in food tokens and $10 in promo play; $10 designated driver tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 8

GO: Fungi Fest & Mushroom Show

Mushroom foraging can be equal parts delicious and terrifying. Avoid an inadvertent psilocybin adventure, gastronomic distress or worse with a bit of education from the pros during the Sunriver Fungi Fest & Mushroom Show. The fair offers fresh mushrooms and other edible mushroom products for purchase, art from local vendors and a variety of informative opportunities, including a presentation on psilocybin psychotherapy by leading experts. Sunriver Observatory & Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver, 541-593-4394, fungifest.snco.org. 10 am-3 pm Saturday, Oct. 8. Free-$12.

SHOP: Makers Fair

If the cooler fall weather gets you feeling crafty, head over to the Makers Fair hosted by Hammer & Stitch Brewing in Slabtown. The indoor/outdoor block party is a collaboration between the brewery and Assemblage (formerly Makers Union PDX), with over 40 vendors on board ready to sell their wares. It’s a great opportunity to see just how many beautifully crafted ceramic vases and scented candles you can fit onto one bookshelf at home. There will also be plenty of food and drink vendors, like Pizza Thief, Pidgin Hole, Maruka Loka Antojitos, Freeland Spirits and Hip Chicks Do Wine. Hammer & Stitch Brewing, Northwest Wilson Street between 23rd and 24th avenues, 971-254-8982, hsbrew.co/events/the-makers-fair. Noon-6 pm Saturday, Oct. 8. Free.