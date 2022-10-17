Prolific Local Artist Mike Bennett Has a New Immersive Display and Permanent Cafe in St. Johns

Unless you count your adorable “Slow Down” Mike Bennett-made snail yard sign, the prolific Portland artist now has his first permanent art display.

Wonderwood Springs, located at 8811 N Lombard St., is a cafe serving all of the standards—coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches—in what’s essentially a museum of more than 400 hand-painted Bennett pieces, ranging from cute woodland creatures to a sleeping dragon. That art is arranged alongside a hodgepodge of antiques, like old chests, bird cages and other items donated by Bennett’s fans, making for a quirkier Applebee’s-style wall display.

“Wonderwood Springs is a fantasy cartoon medieval tavern,” Bennett stated in a press release. “It’s a place where you can be yourself, and I hope people come here to write their own stories.”

If you’re more interested in the food and drinks than the art, expect to find two custom coffee blends that were personally selected by Bennett—the Up All Knight house roast and Mellow Mage decaf—along with a regular hot chocolate and another made with mushrooms. The offerings are rounded out by Sparrow Bakery pastries, Level Beer brews, wine and canned cocktails.

Wonderwood Springs Photo credit: Foundry 503.

Just across an alley from Wonderwood Springs is a 7,000-square-foot walkthrough experience that continues the magical theme. Titled “Wonderwood,” the exhibit is set in the fictional town of Maplehold, which is said to be facing a magical menace. Along the way, visitors will encounter a rat king, a tree wizard and many more undoubtedly adorable animals that Bennett has become known for painting. Located in the 1913 Bank of America building, which also houses Bennett’s popular Crypto-Zoo pop-up last fall, Wonderwood will also change in the coming months. The first chapter will be on display through the end of the year. Part two is slated to open in spring 2023.

It took more than one man to pull off something the size of Wonderwood. Other collaborators include Billy Kelly, a Grammy-nominated musician and comic who created the score; lighting designer Sean Patrick Forsythe; and Lana Crooks, a sculptor and curator who assisted Bennett with the Dinolandia experience downtown.

Wonderwood Springs (the cafe) is open 8 am to 8 pm Tuesday through Sunday. Wonderwood (the immersive art display) is available for tours 11 am to 7 pm also Tuesday through Sunday. There is a suggested donation of $8 for the latter. Kids 5 years old and younger get in for free.