What to Do in Portland (Nov. 2-8, 2022)

GO: Penn Jillette Book Signing

Best known as one-half of the legendary magic duo Penn & Teller, you may not have realized that Penn Jillette has talents that go beyond prestidigitation. The longtime Las Vegas performer is also an author, and he’ll swing through town this week to host a book signing. Jillette’s latest fiction novel, Random, follows a man from Sin City who inherits his father’s crushing gambling debt and, when a run of good luck allows him to pay it off, decides to live his life by a philosophy in which all choices are based entirely on the roll of the dice. The crime caper promises to be as mind-bending as Jillette’s illusions. Powell’s Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 2. $27.95 for a preordered, signed edition.

LAUGH: Curious Comedy Showdown

Settle in at Curious Comedy’s cabaret-style theater and observe who will become Portland’s quickest wit of the week. There’s booze, food and plenty of laughs from some of the area’s best improv performers. Don’t feel like leaving your couch? The show is also available via livestream—all the laughs and no need for pants. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org/shows. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 4. $18 in advance, $22.50 at the door.

LISTEN: Lizzo: The Special Tour

From her beginnings as a flutist to an internship with Prince to an Album of the Year Grammy win, Lizzo brings her mix of iconoclasm and wit to just about everything she does. This week, the body-positive icon appears at Moda Center for The Special Tour. If you can’t make it Friday, Lizzo showcases her authentic rhymes once more on Thursday, Nov. 10, at a bonus local performance. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., ticketmaster.com. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 10. $45-$200.

READ: Portland Book Festival

The rain has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, and what could better complement the patter of raindrops than the quiet flipping of pages in the South Park Blocks? The Portland Book Festival is a daylong event featuring discussions with authors, writing workshops, pop-up readings, and more at the Portland Art Museum and neighboring venues. An Umbrella Pass ticket grants you access to all the noteworthy events, including the Friday Night Book Market presale and presentations by Selma Blair, Cheryl Strayed and Taylor Jenkins Reid at the Schnitz. Portland Art Museum and neighboring locations, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-227-2583,literary-arts.org/about/programs/portland-book-festival. 9 am-8:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 5. Free for youths 17 and younger with ID, $15-$115 for general admission packages.

DRINK: Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition

Bend’s brewing scene is as renowned as the city’s reputation for outstanding outdoor recreation. And when you’ve got that many stellar craft producers in one place, that typically means there is a robust homebrewing community as well—often these garage and backyard enthusiasts are working their way up to the pros. Judge the current crop for yourself at the finale of this competition, where 10 beers made by homebrewers in collaboration with established brands will be served in two flights. Taste your way through them all and then vote for your favorite. Boneyard Beer Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend, cohomebrewers.org. Noon-5 pm Saturday, Nov. 5. $10 for a flight, $6 for a full pint.

ΒGO: Our Legacy Harvested BIPOC Block Party

Downtown McMinnville is a pretty sweet place to spend a day in general, but the drive an hour south is especially worth it for Our Legacy Harvested’s upcoming block party. The organization works to improve BIPOC representation in the wine industry, so you’re certain to find something lovely to drink. Alumbra Cellars, CHO Wines and Parra Wine will all be on hand to fill your complimentary commemorative glass. Sip your Oregon pinot noir while listening to the sounds of five different live music performances, noshing on treats from local vendors, or perusing the stalls of handmade goods. And don’t forget to congratulate the VIPs of the event—OHL’s inaugural class of wine interns, all destined for industry greatness. Mac Market, 1140 NE Alpine Ave., McMinnville, 503-687-3606, ourlegacyharvested.com. 1-8 pm Saturday, Nov. 5. $20.

WATCH: Carmen

Portland Opera is opening its 2022-23 season with one of the most beloved works of all time, Georges Bizet’s Carmen. The Keller Auditorium will be transformed into a 19th century factory in Southern Spain, the backdrop for the iconic story of a worker and her ill-fated love life. Directed by Denyce Graves, renowned for her many performances as Carmen as well as her directorial skills, the show will surely leave you humming the “Toreador Song” for the rest of November (if you’re not already after reading this). Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-241-1802, portlandopera.org. 7:30 pm Saturday and Friday, Nov. 5 and 11; 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 13. $50-$546.

PLAY: The Office (Holiday Episodes) Trivia

The weather is telling us it’s time to do cozy, indoorish things—like watch The Office for the millionth time. Better yet, go somewhere and talk about The Office with like-minded devotees. Test your knowledge of the show’s holiday episodes with a themed trivia night at Von Ebert’s Glendoveer location. While you’re there, snag one (or more) of the brewery’s many award-winning beers and one of the epic sandos. Von Ebert Brewing Glendoveer + Kitchen, 14021 NE Glisan St., 503-878-8708, stumptowntrivia.com. 7-9 pm Sunday, Nov. 6. $5.