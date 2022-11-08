What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

LISTEN: Aminé With the Oregon Symphony

After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.

Thursday, Nov. 10

WATCH: Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous

For some, Mark Rothko’s abstract expressionist paintings are the essence of modern art’s absurdity—large canvases featuring straightforward shapes and bright colors. Others, however, are willing to pay record-setting prices for the deceptively simple pieces. Whether you get it or not, Eric Slade’s documentary, Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous, will shine some light on the paintings and the philosophical questions behind them. Slade, the award-winning producer behind Oregon Art Beat, will attend for a post-viewing Q&A. Eastside Jewish Commons, 2420 NE Sandy Blvd., eventbrite.com. 7:30-9:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 10. $5-$18 suggested donation.

WATCH: Rayn: Flamenco for a New World

With Portland Opera’s season opener Carmen and the upcoming performance by dancer Samantha Fuentes’ Seattle-based ensemble, it seems like the city is flamenco-themed this fall. Get in on the trend and get tickets to see Fuentes in action, along with singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. (direct from Spain). The exquisitely designed costumes and Fuentes’ innovative, Pacific Northwest-inspired choreography promise to create an authentic and moving experience. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., #9, savannahf.com/performance. 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 10. $12-$40.

Friday, Nov. 11

LAUGH: The Teacher Show: Period 2

Teaching is a profession that no doubt requires a good sense of humor. Real-life Portland educators bring that well-honed coping skill to Revolution Hall for a show that ranks among Portland’s funniest. It’s a chance to find out what the person behind the desk really thinks when they use the phrase “a pleasure to have in class” and other mysteries of the education system. Revolution Hall Showbar, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12. $15. 21+.

Saturday, Nov. 12

EAT: Portland Cheese and Meat Festival

We don’t really need to add anything to the description of this new-to-Portland event. If “cheese,” “meat” and “festival” didn’t already have you scouring the internet for tickets, then you’re either vegan or you’ve lost your sense of taste to COVID. Expect samples from a variety of Oregon producers, including established brands like Rogue Creamery and Olympia Provisions, as well as up-and-coming businesses. And dairy and protein aren’t the only items on the menu: There will be an assortment of delicious cocktails, beers and other snacks that go well with meat and cheese (which is pretty much anything). Bonus: When you arrive, you’ll get your own charcuterie board and tasting glass that get to come home with you. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., 503–937-1069, cheeseandmeatfestival.com. 11 am and 3 pm Saturday, Nov. 12. $85 per session, $199 for access to all.

GO: Acrylic Sip & Paint

Head westward to Central Beaverton for a chill night featuring a brush, a canvas and your beer of choice. Central Station Taps brings in a creative pro to guide a sip-and-paint session featuring Mexican folk art, which might actually be something you want to hang on your wall. The establishment has 30 beers on tap, but staff won’t flinch if you order a glass of wine or even a soda. While the night’s still young, consider a half-mile meander to the best of Portland’s suburban downtowns, which has a slew of lauded restaurants, food carts and bars, like BG’s Food Cartel, Boriken, Nak Won and Loyal Legion. Central Station Taps, 3925 SW Rose Biggi Ave., Suite 120, Beaverton, 503-430-8819, unwinedwithart.net/classes. 2-4 pm Saturday, Nov. 12. $39 for instruction and painting supplies.

Sunday, Nov. 13

DRINK: Sherry and Conservas Class

Sherry lovers, the next seven days are for you. International Sherry Week officially kicked off Nov. 7 but runs through the 15th, and Bar Vivant is celebrating with fortified fun. The highlight of the festivities might be this course, taught by former Pix Pâtisserie owner and local sherry expert Cheryl Wakerhauser. She’s back fresh from a sherry-fueled trip to Spain’s Sherry Triangle and full of self-proclaimed “sherry geekiness.” If you can’t make the in-person class, preorder a specially prepared At-Home Tasting Party Kit. Bar Vivant, 2225 E Burnside St., 971-271-7166, barvivant.com/sherry-week. 3-5 pm Sunday, Nov. 13. $95 for the class, $35 for the take-home kit.

Monday, Nov. 14

LISTEN: Faouzia

If you need more sexy pop music with Moroccan influence in your life, look no further than Hawthorne Theatre on Monday. Faouzia’s talents have been widely acclaimed—she won the Grand Prize at the Nashville Unsigned Only competition in 2017 and has sung alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Expect fun, Eurovision vibes, youthful exuberance and maybe even plushies. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm Monday, Nov. 14. $25.