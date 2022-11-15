What to Do in Portland This Week (November 16-22, 2022)

WATCH: Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Familial angst can be entertaining when chronicled by an Oscar winner (Diablo Cody) and the story is set to Alanis Morissette’s seminal ‘90s album, then choreographed by a frequent Beyoncé collaborator (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui). Jagged Little Pill: The Musical debuted in 2018 and quickly became a Broadway hit, winning both Tony and Grammy awards. Experience Morissette’s iconic, emotionally fraught songs in a new way as a jukebox musical. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, through Nov. 20. $29.75-$104.75.

GO: 100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood

For those who fear their parenting style might be limited by monolithic culture, there’s an event at Powell’s to help. Jelani Memory, co-founder and CEO of A Kids Co. (which produces the series A Kids Book About), will lead a panel discussion featuring contributors to the book 100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood. They’ll offer advice and anecdotes to Portlanders navigating the journey called “Parenthood” with a little more confidence. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com/events-update. 7 pm Friday, Nov. 18. Free.

LAUGH: George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour

Things are going well for seasoned comedian George Lopez these days. His TV show Lopez vs. Lopez premiered on NBC this month, and he is back on a 30-date nationwide tour that includes a stop in Portland. Expect the Grammy-nominated funny man to share his reflections on fatherhood, discuss the humane treatment of chickens, and more during this one-night-only performance. You can get a sneak peek of what else Lopez might touch on by listening to his new OMG Hi! podcast. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7 pm Friday, Nov. 18. $39.50-$69.50.

DRINK: BrewLights

ZooLights is one of Portland’s most anticipated seasonal events, but somebody smart decided that the festivities could be even better by adding beer. Thus was born BrewLights, the Oregon Zoo’s beautifully lit tribute to some of the region’s best breweries, cideries and hard seltzer producers. Admission includes access to the park, a light-up souvenir cup, and 10 drink samples. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, oregonzoo.org. 4-9:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19. $35-$65. 21+.

WATCH: You Can’t Be Serious

While coping with a sibling’s cancer diagnosis and possible death, most people don’t turn to dance to work through their emotions. But performer Andrea Parson is unique. Parson’s combination of storytelling and choreography isn’t without hope—the evening promises to be equal parts tears and laughter, and there’s at least one cookie involved. New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., fromthegrounduppdx.net/you-cant-be-serious. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19. $15.

GO: Union PDX - Festival:22

Dance students and spectators alike will find value in push/FOLD’s Union PDX festival this year. In addition to master classes and workshops, the multiday event includes a trio of performances showcasing a variety of dance styles, including West African, Afro Brazilian, Bharatanatyam and contemporary ballet, performed by artists from around the globe. There will also be a Q&A session following each show. Hampton Opera Center, 211 SE Caruthers St., 503-241-1407, pushfold.org/unionpdx/festival-22. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 18-20. $40.

WATCH: World Cup 2022 at GOL Soccer Bar

Portland has the well-deserved nickname of “Soccer City USA,” so many of you are likely making plans to watch this year’s FIFA World Cup. Unless you’ve purchased airline tickets to Qatar to catch it in person (which we wouldn’t advise given the country’s human rights record), your best bet is to watch all of the history-making moments at GOL Soccer Bar. Prepare for some serious jet lag-like symptoms if you’re determined to view the series live—most of the games are airing in the early morning hours. (In fact, it might be best to work from home for the next several weeks so you can sneak in a few naps.) Heads up: Viewings at GOL before 7 am will be alcohol-free. If you can’t find a table at GOL, walk a few blocks west to The Toffee Club for all 8 and 11 am games, as well as some of the 5 am games. GOL Soccer Bar, 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-5664, golsoccerbar.com. Various times, through Dec. 18. Free-$50.