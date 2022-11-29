What to Do in Portland This Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022)

WATCH: Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

If reliving the trauma of the past two years—from COVID to George Floyd’s murder to the uptick in Asian hate crimes—sounds excruciating, you’re in for a huge surprise. Kristina Wong, who stars as herself in this one-woman production, has combined brilliant social commentary with sharp humor, which will not only have you laughing out loud, but possibly participating in the production by tossing your bra, hair tie or purse strap onto the stage. In Sweatshop Overlord, the audience discovers how Wong recruited hundreds of volunteers from across the country to sew masks during the pandemic when all of her work as a performer dried up. It’s a story that will leave you more optimistic about humanity than when you arrived. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through Dec. 18. $25-$67.

GO: Adidas Terrex Grand Opening

Let’s face it: Athleisure is the Pacific Northwest’s dress code. It’s comfy, rain friendly and often evokes Star Wars Rebel Alliance uniforms. Adidas has launched its own three-striped iteration of the clothing genre, called Terrex, and is opening the brand’s first retail store in the U.S. right here in Portland. The Pearl District pop-up was designed to immerse visitors in a simulation of the great outdoors and will feature everything from snowboarding gear to apparel like sneakers and beanies that should protect you from the elements while taking on less ambitious activities, like walking to your MAX stop. Besides the shopping, you can expect live music, a happy hour with light bites and beer, as well as product giveaways. Adidas Terrex, 1411-1435 NW Flanders St., 4-8 pm Thursday, Dec. 1. Free.

LAUGH: (Winter) Wonderland

Back after a five-year hiatus, (Winter) Wonderland is a sketch comedy program created by the multitalented writer, actor and director Jason Rouse of Weekend at Bernie’s and Live Wire fame. Some of Portland’s top improv artists will come together for this two-week show, which, among other things, promises to explore perilous lawn decorations, Pinocchios, unusual teeth and “up to six live children.” Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3 and 8-10. $5-$30.

GO: The Portland Garden Club Holiday Sale

Because plants. Portland Garden Club, 1132 SW Vista Ave., 503-222-2845. 10 am-1 pm Saturday, Dec. 3. Free.

GO: Holiday Bazaar at Wellspent Market

See what crafty, talented Portlanders have been up to (and maybe pick up some gifts) at Wellspent Market’s Holiday Bazaar. The Buckman event will feature independent manufacturers and craftspeople selling goodies and adorable home goods, including handmade ceramics and linens, mocktails, wines and much more. Come for the polenta al ragù from Sorbu Paninoteca, stay for the salvaged wood platters from Davis Co. Wellspent Market, 935 NE Couch St., 503-987-0828, wellspentmarket.com. 11 am-7 pm Saturday, Dec. 3. Free.

DRINK: Cup the World

If you’ve sipped your way through every coffee shop in town, consider your palate primed for this event. Attendees get to taste 11 first place-winning brews from around the globe with the team from Cup of Excellence, a nonprofit that supports coffee farmers and industry innovation. After you’re hopped up on caffeine, stick around for the second half of the program, which includes samples of boozy beverages and light bites from Proud Mary Cafe. Finex Cast Iron Cookware Co., 2236 NW 21st Ave., eventbrite.com. 3-5 pm Saturday, Dec. 3. $85.

EAT & DRINK: Aurora Wine & Chocolate Walk

Take a jaunt to Oregon’s original communal community, Aurora. The town, founded in the 1850s with utopian aspirations, has since shifted its sights to more humble ambitions, primarily antiquing and (at least for one weekend in December) wine and chocolate. Businesses throughout the historic district will offer samples of locally made treats. Tickets include two “I Love Aurora”-branded wine glasses and tastings at 15 locations, plus $24 in Aurora gift certificates, which are good at any of the area’s merchants. Downtown Aurora near Pheasant Run Winery & Tasting Room, 21690 Main St. NE, Aurora, aurorawineandchocolate.com. 11 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. $30; $49 for two in advance, $59 at local shops day of event.

WATCH: Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger

Haters Back Off alum Colleen Ballinger brings her signature quirkiness to the Newmark Theatre for an evening of magic, music and, possibly, cat hair. Ballinger is no stranger to fame—on top of starring in the cult classic Netflix series, she has 4 billion views on YouTube, two New York Times bestselling books and a one-hour standup special. This show, in which she plays the character Miranda Sings, promises to be equal parts cringey and hilarious. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com/newmark-theatre. 7:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 4. $45. $90 VIP.

EAT & LISTEN: We Can Listen Presents: Culinary Community + Culture

The latest panel in The Old Church’s series on social justice will explore Oregon’s Black food systems and the disadvantages Black farmers face as well as advancements made in local cultivation, climate justice and food access. Industry professionals will share their narratives and attendees can enjoy a pop-up tasting by Right Bayou Cajun Cuisine, famous for its po’ boy sandwiches. The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, theoldchurch.org. 7-9 pm Tuesday, Dec. 6. Free.