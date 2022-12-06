Alyssa Ogi Is Royalty at Tin House Books

Age: 31

Occupation: Poet and editor at Tin House Books

Why She Matters: Tin House has come a long way since publishing the first issue of its magazine in 1999. Today, it publishes fiction, nonfiction and poetry—all while maintaining the literary podcast and radio show Between the Covers.

For Portland writers, Tin House is a gleaming kingdom, and Ogi ranks high among its royals. In 2022, she personally acquired five of the 25 books that Tin House accepted, and she continues to champion new and diverse voices, both in the books she acquires and in what she’s reading.

“I love to switch between genres and forms as often as possible; it’s exciting to see the myriad styles that exist under the umbrella of literature,” she says. Upcoming Tin House releases include Judas Goat by Gabrielle Bates and Trace Evidence by Charif Shanahan, which Ogi believes will both be “essential reading this coming year.”

Biggest Influence: “[My grandmother] approached the world with such empathy and fascination, and it made me want to consider others as she did; poetry ended up being my medium for that.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: Being selected for an Oregon Literary Fellowship in 2021.

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: “I’m part of a fantasy NBA league, which I love, but it feels like a guilty pleasure, especially given how much time I spend thinking about it!”

Best Quote About Her: “Alyssa is a dynamic, intelligent, thoughtful, and passionate editor. Her keen eye for great work and her deep commitment to championing new voices is invaluable at Tin House.” —Craig Popelars, publisher of Tin House