Elizabeth Leach Has Made Her Gallery a Paradise For Visual Artists

Age: 65

Occupation: Owner and director of Elizabeth Leach Gallery

Why She Matters: Celebrating its monumental 40th anniversary (that’s a few lifetimes in gallery years) and still going strong, Elizabeth Leach Gallery has continued its think-big philosophy of championing Portland’s art scene, expanding its reach with nationally known artists.

Artists represented by Leach—the eldest daughter of the former United States ambassador to France under President George W. Bush—have had their work shown at Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Walker Art Center, Documenta in Germany, and the Venice Biennale. The many visionaries she represents include MK Guth, Malia Jensen and Christopher Rauschenberg.

Biggest Influence: “Gallery artists continue to inspire me.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: “The publication of the book Forty Years: Elizabeth Leach Gallery.”

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: “Enjoying life—hiking, traveling, the beach, yoga, reading books, time with family.”

Best Quote About Her: “She embodies equal parts of passion, determination and insight—helping others see what’s possible.” —Thom Walters, writer