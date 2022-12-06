Indie Rock Is Finally Catching Up With Katy Davidson

Age: 45

Occupation: Lead singer, songwriter and producer of Dear Nora

Why They Matter: It’s taken a while, but indie rock has finally caught up with Katy Davidson. Though their initial run of late-’90s and early-2000s albums with Dear Nora went largely under the radar, their music sounds so much like the dominant sound of indie rock circa 2022 that it’s no surprise to see them cited as an influence by critical darlings like Joyce Manor, Girlpool, Frankie Cosmos, and Big Thief.

Davidson’s songwriting and earthy style of folk rock predicted an era defined by hushed intimacy, confessional songwriting, and plainspoken observation. Their two new albums since revitalizing Dear Nora in 2017, including this year’s Human Futures, compete with their best work—and reveal how they, more than any Portland musician, have a gift for meeting the moment.

With 2004′s Mountain Rock, Davidson evoked post-9/11 dread, resulting in an iconic Bush-era album. And Human Futures is of its time in an entirely different way, with its references to Airbnb, Instagram Live and hazy IPAs. If Davidson is influential, it’s because while other artists reflect Davidson, Davidson reflects the world around themself.

Biggest Influence: “Growing up in the Western United States with the extremity of the landscape and the weather.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: “Finding contentment in my life and maintaining strong relationships with my family and friends.”

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: “Reality TV. I’ve watched almost every season of The Amazing Race.”

Best Quote About Them: “Katy Davidson retreats into the wilderness to find inspiration. But the Dear Nora songwriter and frontperson doesn’t seem to seek solace as much as perspective in nature. In their songs, physical distance from civilization becomes a way of discerning the absurdity of day-to-day life.” —Jay Balfour, Pitchfork