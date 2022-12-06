Lulani Arquette Is Expanding the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation

Age: 67

Occupation: President and CEO of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation

Why She Matters: In 2007, NACF became incorporated as a nonprofit organization, with Walter R. Echo-Hawk (Pawnee), Joy Harjo (Mvskoke) and Elizabeth A. Woody (Navajo, Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama) serving as founding board members. Today, NACF is helmed by a less familiar but no less consequential figure: Arquette, who is Native Hawaiian and has been president and CEO for 12 years.

NACF has shown impressive growth under Arquette’s leadership. She was present when the organization hit a major milestone in 2011—creating the first Native arts convening and awarding $510,000 to 28 artists and groups—and she’s leading it toward its next great challenge, transforming the Yale Union Laundry Building into the new Center for Native Arts and Cultures.

Biggest Influence: “[My father] showed me the value of aloha (love) and ohana (family). My mother was a determined and successful business owner and entrepreneur who wasn’t afraid of hard work.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: “Caregiving: We provided care in our home for my mom for a number of years until she passed last summer. She wanted to be at home when she made the transition, and we were able to satisfy her wishes.”

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: “Binge-watching movies on Netflix into the wee hours of the morning while eating ice cream bars or chocolate-covered anything.”

Best Quote About Her: “I consider Lulani Arquette a visionary. She tends the fires of those who create and imagine, which requires insight and the deepest levels of knowledge.” —Joy Harjo