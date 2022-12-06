Meara McLaughlin Saved Portland’s Music Industry

Age: 60

Occupation: Executive director of MusicPortland

Why She Matters: The music scene in Portland got flattened during the pandemic, but with the help of PPP loans and savvy local operators, it’s crawling out of the hole. And since 2018, it’s had a powerful advocate: McLaughlin, who brings a healthy degree of smarts and advocacy to an industry that has helped define Portland since Heatmiser rocked Satyricon.

McLaughlin might seem an unlikely savior for the music business. She spent the first half of her career in technology (she’s worked for FlightStats Inc. and Air Charter Guide), but she has since ignited the grassroots nonprofit MusicPortland, advocating for clubs and musicians, awarding Portland bands grants, helping protect venues from closure or demolition, and pursuing denied unemployment claims for music professionals.

Biggest Influence: “I grew up in Northwest Portland, and the citizen activism I witnessed here in the 1970s showed me how a small group of individuals can make a huge difference.”

Greatest Personal Achievement: “Quitting a successful corporate career to join with other people and make a difference for the creative soul of our city.”

Favorite Guilty Pleasure: Quad-shot lattes

Best Quote About Her: “Without Meara’s full-throated defense of our entire music industry over the last five years, it’s very likely that we would have suffered permanent damage to the soul of our city.” —Jamie Dunphy, MusicPortland board member