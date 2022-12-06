What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 7-13, 2022)

WATCH: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

How do you successfully stage a classic holiday movie that everybody is familiar with? Change the format. Portland Center Stage has transformed Frank Capra’s 1947 film into a radio drama, where a small troupe of performers take the audience through the story with sound effects and music. There are even a couple of old-timey ads thrown in. And for traditionalists who love the movie, don’t worry—they haven’t tinkered with the script all that much. You can expect your favorite bits, including Zuzu’s petals, lassoing the moon, and a run on the Bailey Bros. Building & Loan—here with audience participation. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, and 2 pm select Thursdays, through Dec. 24. $25-$98.

LISTEN: The Happy Enchiladas Trio

Bob Dylan called John Prine’s music “pure Proustian existentialism,” but the chill guitar and writerly lyrics are perfectly lovely, even if you’re not into pondering the meaning of it all. The Happy Enchilada Trio will perform covers of Prine’s work, a musical end to At the Garages’ day of free pool on Wednesday. The venue has more than 20 beer selections on hand, plus a classic pub grub menu to try while you’re there. At the Garages, 17880 SW McEwan Road, Lake Oswego, 503-941-9139, atthegarages.net. 7-10 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 7. $5 in advance, $10 at the door.

LISTEN: Goon + Bridal Party

Chill out to the hazy dreamscape sounds of Goon at Bunk Bar. The ensemble was formed during the pandemic, finding inspiration in everything from pastel California landscapes to quarantine isolation to manic piano music, with lyrics focused on the in-between moments. Goon plays with Bridal Party, who bring a distinctly different vibe akin to Stereolab and Steely Dan. They’ve been called “a perfect marriage of indie pop and soul.” Bunk Bar Water, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865, bunksandwiches.com. 9:30 pm Friday, Dec. 9. $18.92. 21+.

GO: Miller Family Free Day at the Portland Art Museum

Celebrate the Portland Art Museum’s 130th birthday with free admission to the institution, which currently has several special exhibitions on display: Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe, which introduces new generations to one of the 20th century’s most innovative Native American painters, and multimedia artist Jeffrey Gibson’s They Come From Fire, an immersive installation that has transformed the exterior windows on the venue’s main building as well as the two-story Schnitzer Sculpture Court. You can reserve your complimentary tickets beginning Dec. 7. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am-5 pm Saturday, Dec. 11.

DRINK: Uptown Beer Co.’s 11th Anniversary

Beer made from naturally occurring microflora? Uptown has it. A non-alcoholic cacao-infused brew? Yep. Obscure dark beers of European origin? Definitely. Uptown Beer Co. was established 11 years ago to bring beer culture to its westside neighborhood, and now the spot boasts over 700 bottles and cans in its vast refrigerators, plus a generous tap list. The business will celebrate its milestone with samples, swag giveaways and live music by The Jeff and Guy Show (an anniversary tradition). MidCity SmashedBurgers will also be parked on site to keep everyone fed. Uptown Beer Co., 6620 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-336-4783, uptownbeer.co. 6-9 pm Saturday, Dec. 10.

LISTEN: Gangstagrass

Not unlike Phineas and Ferb, Gangstagrass promises to bring disparate forms of American music together with the objective of reaching higher levels of creativity. Hold your skepticism—the band’s album No Time for Enemies rose to No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart, and their rhymes are praised as irreverent and memorable. Enjoy a preshow seasonal cocktail from adjacent Bar Bar, then get ready for a high-energy set that will include a few holiday songs for good measure. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Saturday, Dec. 10. $22. 21+.

GO: Wild Arts Festival 2022

Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival, now in its 42nd year, attracts both nature lovers and fans of local painters, photographers and woodworkers. Meet authors and artists, find gifts for the wildlife enthusiasts in your life and maybe even place a bid on something slightly extravagant in the silent auction, like Swarovski binoculars or a four-day vacation at an Arch Cape beach house. Purchases support Portland Audubon’s ecological mission. Portland State University Viking Pavilion, 930 SW Hall St., 503-349-5907, audubonportland.org. 10 am Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11. $10.

GO: Portland Bazaar

It’s shopping season! If you’re feeling a vague sense of guilt due to the whole conspicuous consumerism of it all, we find a cocktail helps. Also, shopping locally should relieve you of any mental burden. Peruse original wares by 150-plus makers, designers and purveyors at the annual Portland Bazaar and conquer all of your gifting needs. The event will feature wrapping services and a raffle to benefit a local nonprofit. Premier Gear & Machine Works Building, 1715 NW 17th Ave., portlandbazaar.com. 11 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11 and 17-18.

WATCH: The NOT-Cracker

The NOT-Cracker shakes up seasonal traditions, which should be welcome news for anyone who’s grown weary of the same old stories and productions year after year. The family-friendly dance performance takes the classic Tchaikovsky opus in a new direction, following an unfortunate fellow named Ted, who thinks he can’t dance. Expect irreverence, penguins, adorable student performers and exceptionally skilled professionals. Vancouver School of Arts and Academics Royal Durst Theatre, 3101 Main St., Vancouver, Wash., 503-966-0330, openspace.dance. 7:30 pm Saturday and 3:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 10-11. $20-$60.