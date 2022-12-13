What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 14-20, 2022)

DRINK: Boozy Bingo

Need a midweek dopamine boost? If yes, jaunt on over to Tigard’s Senet Game Bar. The venue’s Boozy Bingo night offers not just the thrill of intermittent reward but also seasonal cocktails. One lucky winner even gets the privilege of creating the following week’s signature drink, whose proceeds go to Project Lemonade, which supports foster youth. Senet Game Bar, 12553 SW Main St., Suite 201, Tigard, 503-583-7412, senetgamebar.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14. No cover.

GO: Flash: A Track and Field Photography Showcase

In the summer of 2022, hundreds of thousands of visitors congregated in Eugene for the World Athletic Championships. Among them were talented photographers who captured the movement of the competitors in a way the human eye simply cannot. See an exhibition of their works (and those of other sports photographers) and perhaps even take some breathtaking images home from the gala’s auction. And while the subjects of the photos may be sporting athletic wear, keep in mind that this is a formal event (with hors d’oeuvres and drinks). Providence Park Tanner Ridge Room, 1844 SW Morrison St., 503-553-5400, portlandtrack.com. 6:30-9-30 pm Thursday, Dec. 15. $30.

GO: Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival

Did you think festival season was over? It’s not if you’re willing to trek over the mountains to Bend for some Central Oregon hospitality. GoodLife Brewing is hosting the Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival, which will feature beer and cider from many of the city’s best producers as well as live music and fire pits to help you stay warm. Pray for snow to add to the wintry ambience and create some beautiful photo ops. GoodLife Brewing/Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, #100-464, Bend, 541-728-0749, merctickets.com. 2-9 pm Saturday, Dec. 17. $20 includes a DrinkTanks stainless steel mug, five tasting tokens, and raffle entry.

DRINK: 10 Barrel’s Annual Pearl Ball

Dubbed “the PNW’s fanciest beer event,” 10 Barrel’s Annual Pearl Ball is perhaps one of the best reasons to don your finest this season. After a two-year absence, the party is back and bigger than ever. You can expect an oyster bar, hors d’oeuvres, prize giveaways, and live music by Good Co Band and DJ Courtney Flip Flops at the dark circus themed-event. 10 Barrel is replacing its traditional pub food menu with a gourmet buffet-style dinner for one night only. This is also your opportunity to meet the Portland location’s newest innovation brewmaster, Madeleine McCarthy, who left Von Ebert Brewing in September for the new position. 10 Barrel Brewing, 1411 NW Flanders St., 503-224-1700, 10barrel.com/pub/portland-brewery. 6 pm Saturday, Dec. 17. $50 in advance, $65 at the door. 21+.

LAUGH: Lavell Crawford

Nights are only getting longer for the next week or so, which means many of us could use some medicinal laughter to mitigate the increasing darkness. Lavell Crawford is bringing his comedic stylings to Helium to help us out. Crawford is best known for playing Huell in Breaking Bad and its brilliant spinoff Better Call Saul, so you may not have known he’s a comedian who was runner-up on Season 5 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, four years before he started playing Saul Goodman’s bodyguard. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 10 pm Saturday, Dec. 17. $35 general admission, $45 reserved. 21+.

LISTEN: Elf in Concert

For many, watching Elf is a Christmas tradition, but could it ever be as magical without the iconic Will Ferrell charm? Our sources say yes, but you can make your own determination at the Schnitz this weekend. If you’ve ever uttered the phrase, “Son of a nutcracker!” this one is definitely for you. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 17-18. $45-$145.

MAKE: Gingerbread House Workshop

The enduring question when making gingerbread houses is, “But is it actually edible?” When it comes to Sesame Collective pastry chef Carrie Ellen’s creations, the answer is likely to be yes. She’ll lead three gingerbread house workshops, where the tough part (the abode itself) will already be constructed. All you have to do is get to decorating. Can’t make the in-person session? Kits are available to purchase and take home. Yalla, 7850 SW Capitol Highway, 503-206-4007, sesamecollective.com/gingerbread. 10 and 11:30 am and 1 pm Sunday, Dec. 18. $75 for up to three participants. $60 for the gingerbread kit only.

EAT: Winter Solstice Dinner

The longest night of the year is a great excuse to use several of those hours entertaining yourself with food and drink. Rally Pizza hosts a dinner in observance of the winter solstice, where the regular menu will be available, but go ahead and indulge in the specials, which include a creamy beet salad, housemade garlic bread topped with Parmesan and pecorino, clams cooked in white wine, and a Sardinian gnocchi and lamb ragù. And since more daylight is just on the horizon, celebrate with an indulgent dessert. Can’t decide between the cannoli sundae or limoncello boozy shakes? Get both. Rally Pizza, 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com. 4-8 pm Sunday, Dec. 18.

WATCH: Fezziwig’s Fortune

Anonymous Theatre, the ultra-secretive company that conceals its cast members until opening night, is putting on its first holiday show. Fezziwig’s Fortune is a world-premiere play that was under development at last year’s Fertile Ground Festival of New Works. It focuses, as you might have guessed by the title, on Fezziwig, a perky, supporting character in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Here, he becomes the protagonist, and the script will reveal a wealth of anguish behind his cheerful façade. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 7 pm Monday, Dec. 19. $24-$64.