What to Do in Portland This Week (Dec. 21-27, 2022)

GO: Longest Night of the Year Shopping Event

While not explicitly recommended by health care professionals, shopping and happy hour are how many of us cope with our seasonal affective disorder. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop combines the two activities with the Longest Night of the Year Shopping Event, featuring happy-hour drink pricing and progressive discounts as the evening wears on. Snag some McMenamins gear, beer and other good stuff. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21.

23rdAveBottle_AdamWickham (23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, Adam Wickham)

GO: Tatas for Toys

This mashup of SantaCon and stripperoke may sound like it would land you on the naughty list, but the ultimate goal is actually quite nice: The event doubles as a fundraiser to buy kids at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital toys for the holidays. You can expect Portland’s finest North Pole Dancers, variety acts and Santa himself (undoubtedly the recipient of many lap dances). Comedian Aaron Ross and pop singer Tox!c co-host. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 21. $20. 21+.

LISTEN: Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More

Could anything be cozier than listening to Vivaldi by candlelight? Experience the changing of all four seasons in one hour via this series of classic violin concertos. It’s a concert that promises to change the way you experience music, with the warm flicker of thousands of candles illuminating the 1920s-era auditorium. Grab a slice from Pacific Pie Company while you’re there to complete the experience. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 6 and 8:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 22. $40-$60.

DRINK: Seasonal Tastings at Bons Amis

Bons Amis has crafted a very special beverage to get you through any last-minute shopping this season: an herbaceous spin on mulled wine created with Smith Teamaker Merry Maker’s Punch and Brooks Wine. The tasting room also offers Woodblock hot chocolate and wine flights paired expertly with sweet or savory snacks. And since the venue is located right inside the chocolatier’s factory, you might even find a gift (or several) while you’re there. Bons Amis at Woodblock Chocolates, 1715 NE 17th Ave., 971-754-4874, brookswine.com/bons-amis. 11 am-7 pm Friday, Dec. 23. Mixed flights start at $20.

LAUGH: Curious Comedy Showdown

You really can’t go wrong ending your day by watching some of Portland’s most hilarious performers matching wits to the symbolic death. This showdown happens weekly on Fridays but never manages to get stale. Come hungry—the cabaret-style venue serves dinner and has a full bar. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 23. $18 in advance, $22.50 at the door.

EAT: Feast of the Seven Fishes

During a season when turkey and duck typically reign supreme, this Italian American tradition might be a welcome change. The Feast of the Seven Fishes is exactly what it sounds like: A mammoth Christmas Eve meal with at least seven different kinds of seafood all served before midnight. Campana might just be our favorite Italian joint tackling this audacious dinner, which includes oysters, scampi, whipped salt cod on crostini and Dungeness crab. The whole affair ends with a tender chocolate olive oil cake served with a red wine-poached pear. Campana, 901 NE Oneonta St., 503-841-6195, campanapdx.com. Seatings begin at 4:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 24. $156 per person, includes gratuity. $50 optional wine pairing.

dish_Campana-PopUp3_RockyBurnside_4613 The cannelloni at Campana. IMAGE: Rocky Burnside.

EAT: Indo-Chinese Christmas Dinner

Eating Chinese food on Christmas has long been a tradition among noncelebrants. This year, you have a somewhat surprising new option when it comes to where you might continue that dining ritual: an Indian restaurant. Masala Lab, which opened in July, is actually serving its Chinese-fusion Christmas meal two days before the holiday, which simply means you can indulge twice if you’d like. Resident chef Deepak Saxena is teaming up with chef Jeremy Fong, who’s worked in some of Portland’s most celebrated kitchens, including Aviary, Gado Gado and Oma’s Hideaway. Their family-style menu features everything from samosa egg rolls to shrimp-smeared eggplant to sticky Bengali five-spice fried rice. Masala Lab, 5237 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-340-8635, masalalabpdx.square.site. 6:30 and 8:30 pm seatings Friday, Dec. 23. $95 per person, sold in groups of four.