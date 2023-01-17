What to Do in Portland (Jan. 18-24, 2023)

GO: 2023 Rose City Classic Dog Show

If you like dogs or want to gauge the accuracy of Sir Christopher Guest’s mockumentary Best in Show, you might want to go to the Portland Expo Center later this month. The venue will host the 2023 Rose City Classic Dog Show, one of the biggest events of its kind in the nation. It draws canines from around the country and even some from abroad. They all convene to be judged in various categories, such as obedience, agility, scent work, tricks and (perhaps mysteriously) citizenship. There will also be opportunities to talk to breeders in case you’re thinking about adopting a pedigreed pet. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, 503-736-5200, rosecityclassic.org. 8 am-6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 18-Sunday, Jan. 22. $15-$40, $12 for parking.

LAUGH: Helium Presents: Rachel Feinstein

If you’ve ever judged someone based on their social media posts, Rachel Feinstein’s show at Helium Comedy Club this weekend might be for you. Feinstein has three Comedy Central specials under her belt, a slew of roles in shows you’ve probably heard about, and an appearance scheduled on Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory. Tune in for her unique brand of observational humor, which may or may not make you reconsider how often you post on Facebook. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Jan. 19-21. $20-$40. 21+.

WATCH: Cabaret

Before cat videos on YouTube and Drizly deliveries, people escaped the stresses of everyday life by leaving their homes and going to places like nightclubs. Cabaret follows normal Berliners trying to douse the realities of living in Germany in the years leading up to Hitler’s takeover. Hopefully, Stumptown Stages’ upcoming production will capture the play’s energy, wit and irreverence. Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, stumptownstages.org/cabaret. 7:30 pm Friday- Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 20-Feb. 12. $27.25-$47.25.

DRINK: St. Johns Winter Beer Fest

If you’re in North Portland for the Rose City Classic Dog Show, or within any reasonable distance at all, consider checking out the St. Johns Winter Beer Fest. It’s hosted by StormBreaker St. Johns, just a couple of blocks from the iconic bridge. Hit up one of two sessions: one in the afternoon and another in the evening. Tickets include a branded glass and eight tasting tickets to sample beers from some of the most talented regional brewers, including Grand Fir, Von Ebert and Ex Novo. StormBreaker St. Johns, 8409 N Lombard St., 503-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com. 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm Saturday, Jan. 21. $25.

GO: ‘70s Singalong

For those who love singing but aren’t quite ready for karaoke, At the Garages Eatery & Taphouse in Lake Oswego hosts a ‘70s Singalong. The band Last of the Summer Wine will cover a slew of period hits, with lyrics displayed on screens (just in case you can’t remember them). The event starts at 4:30 pm, which makes it an ideal warmup for your subsequent Saturday evening activities that might include sticking around to hear At the Garages’ next performance by a Rolling Stones cover band, margaritas at nearby Choza PDX, or something even more adventurous. At the Garages Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 SW McEwan Road, Lake Oswego, 503-941-9139, atthegarages.net. 4:30-6:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 21. Free.

VIEW: Sliced: A Stencil Art Show

Banksy fans or anyone up for contemporary aesthetics will want to check out Sliced: A Stencil Art Show, showing over the weekend at Parallax Art Center. More than 10 artists share their works, which range from Andy Warhol-esque portraits to GirlSpit’s intricate maps and topographies, labeled a “must-see” by NPR. The show is curated by ZoB, a Portland art collective that boasts its own unique take on the medium. Parallax Art Center, 516 NW 14th Ave., 503-286-4959, parallaxartcenter.org. 5-9 pm Friday, 2-9 pm Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22.

WATCH: Dark Side – A Piece for Assorted Lunatics

For a deep, sensory dive into ‘70s music, Alberta Rose Theatre hosts Love Gigantic, who will cover Pink Floyd’s entire Dark Side of the Moon album, accompanied by aerial dancers and a light show. Dark Side-era concert sessions, which Pink Floyd quietly released for the first time last month, might be worthwhile streaming as you prepare for this event. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 20-21. $35-$50.