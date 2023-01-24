What to Do in Portland (Jan. 25-31, 2023)

WATCH: The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience

When was the last time you saw a movie so bad it was actually good? The folks at Sessionable think we need more of those experiences, which is why they’re hosting The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience, a series of film fails so spectacular they can’t be forgotten. The venue offers small bites and an extensive tap list so you can jeer with a full belly. Sessionable, 3588 SE Division St., 503-501-4663, sessionable.com. 10:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25. No cover.

VIEW: Weaving Data Opening Reception

Data is a huge deal these days, affecting virtually every aspect of our lives, from how we commute to which YouTube rabbit holes we get lost in on weekends. And apparently, at least according to the curators of this upcoming Portland State University exhibition, weaving and data have a lot in common. In fact, the advent of binary code may have been in the 19th century by a weaver. Get the details and see for yourself at the opening reception of Weaving Data or anytime while the exhibit is on display through April. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 SW Broadway, 503-725-8013, pdx.edu/museum-of-art. 5-7 pm Thursday, Jan. 26. Free, RSVP required.

GO: Lantern Viewing Evenings

The Lunar New Year is upon us, and Lan Su Chinese Garden hosts a series of corresponding festivities, including Lantern Viewing Evenings. The events occur after regular park hours and feature an illuminated dragon procession, floating lantern sculptures and glowing red lanterns throughout the park. It’s a great way to keep those glowy, ZooLights vibes going as winter progresses. Don’t forget to warm up at the garden’s Teahouse (which also conveniently serves wine and sake). Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org. 5 and 7 pm Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 26-Feb. 5. $15-$45.

WATCH: Bury Your Fish

Clinton Street Theater is the place to watch the Portland premiere of Bury Your Fish, a psychological thriller short from local director Emma Josephson. It’s fresh off a long and successful festival run and ready for its local reception, complete with free popcorn and a Q&A with the cast and crew after the screening. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com/event/bury-your-fish. 6 pm Friday, Jan. 27. Suggested donation $2-$5.

LAUGH: WW’s Funniest Five Showcase

Now that you know who made it into our Funniest Five class of 2023 (page 15), be sure to get your tickets to the annual showcase where those comedians will take the stage. Their sets will reveal why these individuals were selected as the city’s top talent by their peers, which include more than 100 standup performers, club owners, producers and podcasters. The show will be hosted by last year’s Funniest Person, Brian Bixby. Albert Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Friday, Jan. 27. $15 general admission, $28 preferred seating (first seven rows in the center).

DRINK: Great Notion Seven Year Anniversary Celebration

It’s hard to believe that seven years ago, a trio of friends purchased the old Mash Tun brewery on Northeast Alberta Street, named it after Oregon author Ken Kesey’s novel about a logging family, and then quickly rose to prominence in the beer world thanks to their juicy IPAs and bold pastry stouts. What’s also hard to believe is that Great Notion has never celebrated an anniversary—until now. The party will include the release of the haziest of hazy double IPAs named 7 Dollar Bill, food specials, and a mobile tattoo artist inking fans with the brewery’s well-known cartoon characters. You can also expect limited barrel-aged imperial stout pours, which begin at noon. Better line up early, just like you did for Great Notion’s in-person packaged beer releases, because they’re certain to sell out of those rare offerings. Great Notion Brewing NW, 2444 NW 28th Ave., 971-279-2183, greatnotion.com. Noon Saturday, Jan. 28.

DRINK: Tualatin Winter Brew Fest 2023

More than 20 area brewers, cider houses and wineries are queued up and ready to share their latest seasonal and specialty offerings at Stickmen’s Tualatin Beer Hall. Complement your beverages with four onsite food options, including Stickmen wood-fired pizzas and salads, the LaSabrosita taco truck, gourmet sausages by Beez Neez, and dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Admission includes a custom event-themed glass and 10 drink tickets. Celtic Axe Throwers will also be present with special festival deals because, hey, alcohol and hurling sharp objects always go hand in hand. Stickmen Brewing Company Tualatin Beer Hall, 19475 SW 118th Ave., Suite 1, Tualatin, 503-486-7197, stickmenbeer.com/tualatin. 3-9 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Free for nondrinkers and minors.

LISTEN: Portland New Wave Night

New Wave music doesn’t need you to like it for it to be the best. White Eagle Saloon’s upcoming New Wave Night features request-friendly DJs who are themselves from the era when synthesizers replaced guitars as the instrument of choice and songs about safety, whipping it, and lobsters topped the charts. Deep tracks welcome. McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel, 836 N Russell St., 503-282-6810, mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. $5. 21+.

LISTEN: UH2BT K-Pop Night

If you can engage in a lively debate about the supremacy of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan versus BTS’s RM, then Hawthorne Theatre’s upcoming K-Pop Night is something you’ll enjoy. However, if you just read that sentence and scoffed, muttering to yourself about how those two rappers can’t even be compared—they’re like apples and oranges—then drop everything and get your tickets. Right now. Go. Hits from Blackpink, BTS and all the other K-pop essentials are sure to be on the playlist. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. $16.