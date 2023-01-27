A Multiyear Expansion Is Underway at the Portland Art Museum

A multiyear expansion of the Portland Art Museum has begun with one of the structure’s humbler features but one that’s crucial for operation: the loading dock.

This month, the downtown institution is relocating its main delivery platform from the plaza facing the South Park Blocks to Southwest Jefferson Street. While the work will obviously affect motorists, the museum says it will also prioritize the comfort and safety of visitors, like kids on school tours, who’ve long used the often busy spot as a drop-off and gathering point. The dock is also the only accessible ramp for patrons who cannot use the stairs.

With direction from Portland city officials, the museum arrived at a design for a new dock, where trucks will enter and exit in a forward motion only and during off-peak hours. Moving operations entirely to the museum’s property should also minimize the impact on Jefferson and 10th Avenue.

Dock relocation will not impact the museum’s hours, and the construction should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The next phase of the $110 million dollar project is scheduled to get underway in fall with the groundbreaking on the Mark Rothko Pavilion, a new glass structure that will include a free ground floor community commons.

When everything is completed in 2025, the museum will have added or renovated 95,000 square feet connecting its historic Main and Mark buildings and creating new state-of-the-art exhibition galleries and features. You can expect new elevators, gathering spaces and restrooms.

“We are creating a thriving arts center that is easy to navigate and explore and where everyone feels welcome,” Brian Ferriso, the museum’s director and chief curator, stated in a press release. “While we have envisioned this project for years, there is no better time for us to play such a pivotal role in downtown’s recovery and resiliency.”