Bumbershoot, Seattle’s Arts and Music Festival, Returns This Fall

Believe it or not, Bumbershoot is back! (Trying saying that five times fast.)

The beloved Seattle arts and music festival, which was temporarily shuttered by the pandemic, has announced its return to the Seattle Center this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3. This year’s event marks the festival’s 50th anniversary, making it one of the oldest recurring festivals in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be back and leading with an arts program that reflects the founding principles of Bumbershoot,” Steven Severin, co-president and director of music programming, stated in a press release. “We heard from our community and took action—fulfilling our promise of affordability and inclusivity.”

Curator and producer New Rising Sun has promised to bring immersive programming to the festival, spotlighting the region’s art, music, food, technology and culture.

“The long-awaited return of Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival will bring new energy and inspiration to Seattle, showcasing the creativity that helped put our city on the map,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Beyond a set of fantastic shows, Bumbershoot is a critical opportunity to grow our city’s creative economy and embrace our One Seattle vision—bringing communities together through shared experiences.”

To celebrate its anniversary, Bumbershoot if offering a special early bird $50 single-day and $85 two-day general admission. Tickets are on sale now at bumbershoot.com and will likely go quickly.