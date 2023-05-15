Guillermo del Toro Will Appear in Conversation at the Portland Art Museum on June 23

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will take part in a public conversation at the Museum on June 23 as part of the exhibit Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio, which runs from June 10 to Sept. 17).

PAM CUT director Amy Dotson will host the conversation. She and del Toro will discuss the creation of the animated feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (which was co-directed with Mark Gustafson) and del Toro’s collaboration with the hundreds of artists at the Portland-based animation studio ShadowMachine.

Additionally, the museum’s exhibition will feature Animation Art Days, a summer-long program with ShadowMachine artists, a multimedia installation by Portland artist/performer/musician Larry Peace-Love Yes (whose artwork helped inspire the film), and youth summer camps exploring stop-motion and even gaming.

Also in the works is a del Toro screening series, featuring both rarely scene early works and 35mm prints of Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone and Blade II. Titled “Discovering del Toro,” the series will run from June 10 to June 25 at the Whitsell Auditorium.