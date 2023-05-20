The Air Conditioning Is Back on at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Concluding (for now) an air conditioning crisis that had the Oregon Symphony sweating, Metro has connected a temporary air conditioner at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

“We are so glad that our crews were able to get this situation fixed in a matter of weeks. Finding a new air chiller, moving it to Portland, getting the permits secured—this required around-the-clock work by our crews,” Steve Faulstick, general manager of Metro’s visitor venues, said in a statement Friday.

Metro is currently designing “a permanent replacement plan” for the original air conditioner, which abruptly failed on April 27. Faulstick has previously said that a permanent air conditioner will likely be ready by the end of this year.

The new cooling system will need to be installed on the roof of the 95-year-old building. Further work on the roof of the Schnitz is budgeted in Metro’s 2024-25 fiscal year.

The failure of the old air conditioner caused several events (including a conversation with Tom Hanks) to move to the Keller Auditorium, as well as handwringing about the prospects of the Oregon Symphony’s current season.

With the installation of the temporary chiller, concerts will now proceed as planned. “We’re relieved that our friends at the Oregon Symphony, as well as our other clients, can return to the venue they love to perform,” Faulstick said.