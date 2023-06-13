What to Do In Portland (June 14-20, 2023)

WATCH: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Portland Center Stage artistic director Marissa Wolf has created a vibrant and inclusive version of this Shakespeare classic to end the company’s 2022-23 season. A Midsummer Night’s Dream features a cast of all Portland artists who’ve starred in past productions like Tick, Tick… Boom!, Macbeth and Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles. It’s the perfect play to send patrons off into summer since the plot focuses on escaping the oppressions of the city by romping freely through an enchanted forest. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through July 2. $24-$93.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shawnte Sims)

A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shawnte Sims)

WATCH: California

Buckle up for this wild ride brought to you by The Theatre Company and playwright Trish Harnetiaux. California will take you on a journey across parallel worlds as a family road trip becomes a portal to different dimensions. What if every choice you made created a new reality? What if a radio signal in Eastern Oregon revealed the secrets of the universe along with coexisting realities in Spokane, Wash., and Huntington Beach, Calif.? Be prepared for multiple detours. Art Design Xchange, 417 SE 11th Ave., 503-847-1555, thetheatreco.org/california. 8 pm Wednesday-Saturday, June 14-17. $25.

WATCH: Tipping Point

Following the public murder of George Floyd in 2020, the country’s eyes turned to Portland, where protests took place for months. Tipping Point captured much of that action thanks to the tireless efforts of director Jon Meyer, who personally witnessed the demonstrations night after night. His documentary, which won gold at Seattle’s Social Justice Film Festival, examines that fraught period through interviews with protesters, police officers, livestreamers, civil rights activists and more, going behind the headlines for a richer story. Meyer will attend for a Q&A following the screening. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8-11 pm Thursday, June 15. $15-$30.

EAT: Juneteenth Cookout

There’s nothing like a good ol’ fashioned cookout to bring people together for a day dedicated to fun, freedom and unity. This Juneteenth event, which is open to people of all ages, celebrates the diversity and resilience of Portland’s BIPOC community. You can expect booths featuring BIPOC-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations, a live DJ and food vendors. A 21-and-over bar should help keep the adults entertained, while water games and a photo booth will occupy the kids. Redd East Event Space, 831 SE Salmon St., 503-227-6225, eventbrite.com. 5-11 pm Friday, June 16.

EAT & DRINK: Oregon Brews & BBQs Father’s Day Bash

Bert’s Chuckwagon knows what Dad wants for Father’s Day: delicious barbecue, quality craft beer, and awesome live music. All of that is packed into this three-day event at the Yamhill County fairgrounds as well as a cornhole tournament for papas who’ve perfected their bean bag pitching. Sample beers from more than 20 local breweries as well as smoked meats from Bert’s, a beloved McMinnville food truck specializing in pulled pork, brisket, tri-tip and hot links. And because you’ve got the world’s greatest Dad, say thanks by buying him a VIP ticket, which includes an upgrade from public porta potties to a private restroom. Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo, 2070 NE Lafayette Ave., McMinnville, 971-261-9800, bertschuckwagon.com/tickets. Noon-11 pm Friday-Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday, June 16-18. $10 general admission, $25 beer enthusiast, kids under 12 free. Email orbrewsandbbqs@gmail.com for information about VIP tickets.

GO: Parallax Art Center Summer Solstice Festival

Celebrate the longest day of the year at Pearl District exhibition space Parallax, which promises that its 2023 Summer Solstice Festival is bigger than ever. Kick off the morning with a fundraiser drag brunch with food from Waffle Window and bottomless mimosas as well as entertainment provided by Nashville Hot and her fab playbill of queens. At noon, the event is free for all to enjoy, and includes a pop-up tattoo artist if you’re feeling bold and impulsive, along with face painters for those who’d prefer less permanent markings. In addition, you can expect craft vendors, food trucks, a raffle and a flower crown-making station for those who enjoy Midsommar vibes. Parallax Art Center, 516 NW 14th Ave., 503-286-4959, parallaxartcenter.org. 10 am-5 pm Saturday, June 17. $100 for the drag brunch, festival free.

LISTEN: Brewers & Their Bands

In Portland, we’ve got a number of brewers who aren’t just skilled with a mash paddle—they can play guitar, drums and even the washboard. Watch their talents while drinking beer served festival style at booths throughout Ecliptic’s property. The lineup includes musicians from Breakside, McMenamins, Ruse, StormBreaker and Unicorn. And don’t miss headliner Buds of May Revival—that’s when you’ll see Ecliptic owner and brewmaster John Harris rocking out on the corrugated scrub board like he’s trying to remove a stubborn stain. Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N Cook St., 503-265-8002, eclipticbrewing.com. 3-10 pm Saturday, June 17. Free entry, $20 for a glass and six tasting tickets.

GO: Juneteenth Oregon

Juneteenth Oregon is a tradition that dates back to 1945, when Oklahoma transplant Clara Peoples introduced the celebration to her co-workers at the Kaiser Shipyards. She then helped it become an annual citywide festival in 1972. This year, things kick off with a parade led by grand marshal Oregon state Sen. Lew Frederick on Saturday morning. The procession will be followed by the opening of a two-day party at Lillis-Albina Park featuring food, live music, games and the chance to meet ambassadors from the Mr./Miss Juneteenth Oregon program, who are making a positive difference in their communities. Lillis-Albina Park, North Flint Avenue and Russell Street, 503-267-4686, juneteenthor.com/contact-us. 11 am-7 pm Saturday and noon-6 pm Sunday, June 17-18. Free.

EAT: Daddy Brunch

Some dads want beer and barbecue, but others prefer a country chic brunch. If yours is the latter, take him to The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, which is still in Portland proper but feels like it’s miles away from any urban development. The buffet spread includes a buttermilk fried chicken sando, smashed-and-fried potatoes dressed in sage and sea salt, cornmeal cakes and a salad of summer lettuces. There will also be mimosas, bloody marys and Extracto coffee. Both daddies and zaddies are welcome. The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, 4800 NE Simpson St., thesideyardpdx.com. 10 am Sunday, June 18. $60.