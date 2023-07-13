Darcelle XV Showplace’s Drag-a-Thon Is Officially the World’s Longest Drag Show

Poison Waters READY THE RUNWAY: Poison Waters getting fitted in her outfit for SH/FT 2021. (SH/FT)

It’s official: Darcelle XV Showplace’s Drag-a-Thon has set a world record for longest drag artist stage show. It was the record heard round the world...so much so that none other than RuPaul joined the festivities to offer congratulations.

“The longest drag-a-thon in history!” RuPaul declared, communicating virtually to an overjoyed audience whose cheers threatened to drown out every word. “[Thank you for] spreading the joy of love and drag throughout the world. Oh my goodness. Big kiss from Mama Ru.”

Drag-a-Thon was no ordinary event. The show ran for 48 hours (from July 10 to 12), beating the previous record (36 hours, 36 minutes and 40 seconds, set six years ago by a show in Melbourne, Australia).

Drag-a-Thon was conceived and produced by local retailer WILDFANG as a bold statement against the more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation (including a slew of drag bans) introduced this year alone. More than 100 drag performers joined the festivities, including Peppermint, Eureka O’Hara and Lala Ri. The resulting event, produced by Wildfang, raised $285,000 for the Trevor Project to support its crisis services for queer youth and legislative work.

The record for longest drag performance finally fell as the cast performed “We Are Family.” It was a fitting tribute to Darcelle XV, who died at age 92 this year and held a world record of her own: oldest performing drag queen.

