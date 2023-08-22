What to Do in Portland (Aug. 23-29, 2023)

LAUGH: Nurse Blake Shock Advised Tour

Not unlike Ken Jeong, the physician turned standup who then rose to fame as an actor, Nurse Blake began mining his profession for humor, initially to help cope with on-the-job stress. His jokes about everything from ugly scrubs to being on call have not only resonated with fellow medical professionals; Blake’s social media videos have helped him amass a wider following. Take advantage of his swing through Portland to see why the former trauma nurse’s 55-city PTO Comedy Tour sold out every venue on the lineup last year. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, Aug. 25. $39.50-$84.50.

RUN: Hood to Coast

Known as “the mother of all relays,” there’s a good reason why Hood to Coast attracts participants from more than 40 countries and all 50 states: The journey from mountaintop to oceanside is breathtaking. It’s also not easy. If you didn’t already sign up to take on this 196-mile race with varied terrain (the registration deadline has passed), be sure to cheer on those runners and walkers if you happen to see them passing through town. Plus, you could always meet those athletes at the finish line in Seaside for the after-party even though you didn’t break a sweat getting there. Timberline Lodge, 27500 E Timberline Road, Government Camp, 503-292-4626, hoodtocoast.com. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

DRINK: Viking Beer Fest

Due to high demand at last year’s inaugural Viking Beer Fest, the event has been expanded to two days with even more Nordic-themed features, including double the number of reenactors and vendors, even more live combat demonstrations and additional Scandinavian food options from food carts and Broder Söder. But, let’s face it, you’re here for the beer. There will be more than 30 to choose from, including many that were custom-brewed for the festival, along with mead by Wyrd Leatherworks and Oran Mor. To top that all off, a 20-foot Viking ship replica will transform into a DJ stage after sunset, when things should start to get really weird. Nordic Northwest Campus, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org/viking-beer-fest. 3-10 pm (2 pm VIP entrance) Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26. $39 early bird, $44 advance, $59 full price.

GO: Bon-Odori, Summer Festival

Traditional bon-odori dance festivals are some of the most colorful and lively events in Japan—a true highlight of summer that we get to experience here in Portland. Each region of the country has its own version of the performance, which welcomes ancestral spirits during Odon. The Portland Japanese Garden will feature three dance sets during its festival, where you can watch artists dressed in yukata (think of it as a summer kimono) moving to the sound of taiko drums. Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org. 1-4 pm Saturday, Aug. 26.

DRINK: HayDay!

Back for the first time since 2019 and at a new venue, HayDay! has relocated from the grassy event venue near The Wayfarer to the source of some of the beers that will be poured at the fest: Public Coast Brewing. In all, there will be more than 40 taps from producers across the state as well as live music from Nervous Jenny. If it’s on, be sure to try the ‘67 Blonde Ale—Public Coast’s 2018 gold medalist at the prestigious World Beer Cup. Public Coast Brewing, 264 E 3rd St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-0285, publiccoastbrewing.com/hayday-fest. 3-7 pm Saturday, Aug. 26. $40 general admission, $100 VIP. 21+.

GO: Silobration NW

Abbey Road Farm’s biggest event of the year just grew: Silobration now takes up the whole weekend instead of just one day, and there are even more activities this year, including a 5k (with a glass of wine waiting for you at the finish line), lawn games, ax throwing, putt-putt golf, and even a Zumba class should you feel compelled to immediately work off the calories from the booze being served. You can also expect no fewer than seven food trucks—resident chef Will Preisch’s smash burgers are always a hit—as well cocktails from Ewing Young Distillery and beer from neighboring Crowing Hen, 2021′s surprise silver medalist at the World Beer Cup. Abbey Road Farm, 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, abbeyroadfarm.com/silobrationnw. 11 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday. Aug. 26-27. Free. $35 for the Oregon Brewery Running Series Fun Run.

GO: Soul2Soul: Building Bridges

Celebrate the beauty and diversity of the Black community in Oregon and learn more about the rich history of the African Diaspora at Soul2Soul. This two-day festival will inspire, energize and empower with spoken-word performances, live music, as well as African dancing and drumming. Keep in mind there are two different venues for this event: The African & African American Summit takes place at Alberta Abbey while the Cultural Celebration will be held at Alberta Park. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St. 6-8 pm Friday, Aug. 25. Alberta Park, 1905 NE Killingsworth St. 11 am-4 pm Saturday, Aug. 26. Free.

LISTEN: Stop Making Sense: A Multimedia Concert Tribute to Talking Heads

Experience a multimedia rock-’n’-roll event inspired by the legendary Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense. Students at PHAME, a performing arts school for people with disabilities, make up the bulk of the cast. They’ll be joined by special guests, like singer-songwriter Laura Gibson, rock duo Lost Lander, and Blitzen Trapper drummer Brian Koch. Expect plenty of Talking Heads classics, original choreography and inventive video projections that should all add up to an experience that’s more than just a show; it’s a celebration of art and inclusion. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, phamepdx.org. 7:30 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Aug. 26-27. $30 general admission, $50 VIP, $5 Arts for All with Oregon Trail Card.