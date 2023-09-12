BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Announce Their 2023 Holiday Tour

After collaborating on 2020′s The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, two of the Pacific Northwest’s most illustrious drag queens—Portland’s Jinkx Monsoon and Seattle’s BenDeLaCreme—are re-teaming for their global 2023 holiday tour, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

“With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration,” BenDeLaCreme said in a statement.

Running from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, the tour will take the two stars across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. First up is Detroit; Portland, on Dec. 27 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, will be one of the final stops.

“It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly,” added Monsoon. “DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven. The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all.”

Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, who are both veterans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, wrote the show themselves, and are promising an evening of “fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites.”

“Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you…you’re right!” BenDeLaCreme said. “So let’s make it our own.”

