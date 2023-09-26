Portland’5 Centers for the Arts Will Use AI to Scan for Weapons

Portland’5 Centers for the Arts today announced sweeping upgrades to its security systems, which will now use artificial intelligence created by Evolv Technology to screen patrons for weapons.

“In the post-COVID world, our customers want a touchless experience,” said Portland5 executive director Robyn Williams in a statement. “At the same time, they want to have peace of mind that we are providing them with the safest possible environment to gather. Evolv is at the forefront of transforming the world of physical security and we are proud to be using their solutions.”

The new system will be activated the week of Oct. 2 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, the Keller Auditorium, and Antoinette Hatfield Hall (which encompasses the Newmark, Dolores Winningstad and Brunish theaters). The downtown venues are operated by the regional government Metro.

Using a combination of sensors, screeners and cameras, the system can screen up to 3,600 people an hour using AI software programmed to tell the difference between a smartphone and a handgun.

“Our vision is a safer world for people to work,” Evolv Technology CEO Peter George said. “We know that Portland’5 Centers for the Arts shares the same sense of purpose and is committed to providing their customers with the most advanced technology for their safety, while improving their experience each time they visit.”

The upgrade comes at a time when safety concerns downtown are often cited as a barrier for ticket buyers. Last May, Oregon Symphony president and CEO Scott Showalter told WW, “The No. 1 reason holding people back from buying tickets is no longer COVID—it’s the perceived safety of downtown.”