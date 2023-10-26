The Oregon Zoo Is Offering Half-Price Admission Nov. 4-10

The Oregon Zoo may coping with a, ahem, tall task ahead, but the news isn’t all bad: From Nov. 4 to 10, the zoo will be offering half-price admission for visitors.

“Before we head into the busy holiday season, we’re inviting folks to press pause, take a moment and connect with wildlife,” Oregon Zoo director Heidi Rahn said in a statement. “The grounds are beautiful this time of year, and it’s a great chance to see what’s new at the zoo.”

Among the zoo’s newest arrivals are a family of rare snowy owls and Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon. And Kitra the orangutan now has a 1 1/2-year-old baby, Jolene.

Due to capacity limits, the zoo still isn’t offering walk-up admissions, so make sure you buy tickets in advance on the zoo’s website (unless you want to stand outside the entrance trying to buy a ticket on your phone, looking like a moron, the way I may or may not have a few months ago).